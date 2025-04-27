How To Encourage More Hummingbirds To Come To Your Yard With An Old Tree Branch

The sense of wonder experienced when seeing hummingbirds is nearly universal. Tiny but fierce, sturdy but vulnerable — they are a mass of contradictions in a small package. When these tiny travelers arrive after migrating thousands of miles, they are hungry and looking for a place to put their little feet down. If you ready a space for them, you might be able to convince hummingbirds that your yard has just what they need to make it their happy place. They simply require food, cover, water, a place to perch, and a place to nest. Would you be surprised to learn that you could entice them with an old dead tree branch?

Before you learn what's so great about a big stick, let's get a few basics out of the way. With a rapid metabolism driven by their miniature heart beating around 1,260 times per minute, food is their number-one priority, and a hummingbird feeder is a surefire way to attract hummingbirds as repeat visitors. Place it in an open area to give them both visibility and safety from predators. You can also encourage them to visit with certain colors around your garden, like red or orange. And of course, growing flowers that attract hummingbirds can bring them to your place.

However, simply by sticking a fallen branch into the soil, you can create a place for hummingbirds to perch. It's a good idea to put it within view of your feeder. Because the branch has no leaves, the birds can see far and wide, and can spot points of interest for them to investigate for nesting and foraging — which is very useful for them.