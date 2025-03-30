How To Clean Marble Floors To Keep Them Sparkling And Streak-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to conceive of a more elegant floor than marble. Its subtle veining, durability, and polished translucent glow have been admired and desired for centuries. But cleaning marble floors well (and effectively) is key to its longevity. Often used in areas where water is evident, like bathrooms, showers, and kitchens, you'll also find it in stair treads and patio paving. It's as versatile as it is beautiful. And while marble has truly stood the test of time, there are some disadvantages to marble flooring to consider alongside the pros.

You might think a stone like marble is impervious, but unsealed, it's porous and can be stained by substances such as wine, coffee, tomato juices and even pet urine. That's why it is so important to have your marble sealed. If you wax your marble floor as your primary method of sealing it, use something like Trewax natural carnauba wax. Because the floors will need to be resealed every six to 12 months, professional products that require less upkeep are a good choice. Once sealed, mop up spills quickly with a soft cloth.

One other potential downside to marble is that when it is highly polished, it can be slippery while cleaning it — so be careful. Finally, marble is one of the most expensive floor covering materials. Which is an important reason to take of it properly and clean it so that it stays sparkling and streak-free. Luckily, it's easy to do. Just sweep, vacuum, then follow up with a mixture of pH-neutral soap and water to clean. Use a soft mop to avoid floor scratches.