Transform Empty Wall Space Into The Ultimate Shoe Storage Solution

Whether you're a Met Gala fanatic who needs to keep your closet stocked with the latest fashions, or a sneakerhead who wants a collection of Nikes that's even bigger than Michael Jordan's, the end result is the same: as Nicola Coughlan sings, "Shoes ... more shoes." After a while, however, it becomes daunting to organize or store all of your clothing and accessories, to the extent you may just need a guide on creating your own custom closet.

Luckily, if you have just a little bit of extra wall space to spare, there's ample opportunity to find your own shoe storage solution with quick and (relatively) easy DIY shelves that look straight out of a glamorous Hollywood bedroom. The "relatively" here refers to the degree to which you might need to transform your living space for this shoe storage wall hack, as presented by TikTok user @logsdonwoodworking.

Having the wall space is one thing, but this new storage space will require relatively close walls on either side, so you may just need to add your own small extension as a closet border if you don't have something like a cubby tucked beneath the stairs. Even if that's the case, this build requires little more than wood planks trimmed to your specifications, a Kreg shelf-pin jig (or some equivalent), and whatever paint color fits the overall aesthetic you're going for.