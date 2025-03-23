Transform Empty Wall Space Into The Ultimate Shoe Storage Solution
Whether you're a Met Gala fanatic who needs to keep your closet stocked with the latest fashions, or a sneakerhead who wants a collection of Nikes that's even bigger than Michael Jordan's, the end result is the same: as Nicola Coughlan sings, "Shoes ... more shoes." After a while, however, it becomes daunting to organize or store all of your clothing and accessories, to the extent you may just need a guide on creating your own custom closet.
Luckily, if you have just a little bit of extra wall space to spare, there's ample opportunity to find your own shoe storage solution with quick and (relatively) easy DIY shelves that look straight out of a glamorous Hollywood bedroom. The "relatively" here refers to the degree to which you might need to transform your living space for this shoe storage wall hack, as presented by TikTok user @logsdonwoodworking.
Having the wall space is one thing, but this new storage space will require relatively close walls on either side, so you may just need to add your own small extension as a closet border if you don't have something like a cubby tucked beneath the stairs. Even if that's the case, this build requires little more than wood planks trimmed to your specifications, a Kreg shelf-pin jig (or some equivalent), and whatever paint color fits the overall aesthetic you're going for.
Customization is key if you store your shoes with an open-ended closet of pin rows
If you're a newcomer to the DIY crafting scene and feel overwhelmed by the idea of maintaining wall integrity, you can consult a professional for the best ways to anchor and seal an extension to your current home layout. However, once you have your enclosed space prepared (the width isn't particularly important so long as you can store at least one pair of shoes), the build is straightforward.
You'll want to paint the interior first, be it with traditional brushes or something more novel like spray paint with a WD-40 nozzle cap. Although shelves will cover a lot, this is your opportunity to decide whether you want an intricate backdrop rather than a plain-faced wall; the layout of your shelves may even enhance a busier design by creating the facade of window blinds in front of a natural scene. The side walls are best left blank, as you'll be running full rows of shelf pins up the front and back ends.
These holes let you lay your shelves at any elevation, spacing them out by setting the pins wherever your next shelf needs to sit. The original TikTok creator recommends about 6 inches between shelves, and setting them at 60-degree angles for display — alongside drilled-in face frames to keep the shoes from sliding out. But of course, there's room for you to add your own spin by utilizing different angles or even shelf ideas, such as tension bars to hook longer heels. Regardless of how you use your wall space, there are plenty of budget-friendly solutions to shoe clutter.