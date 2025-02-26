Maximize Pantry Space With A Simple DIY For Built-In Storage
Pantry and kitchen space always seems to be at a premium. Maximizing that storage is a practical way to make your life better and more convenient. Organizing that additional storage is another huge benefit. That's why a door-mounted shelf, like this one from TikToker Elisha at @ouresthetic_abode, is a hack that will continue to provide fun and function for years to come. This practical and easy-to-build DIY spice rack, which could easily be modified for another type of shelf, is a low-cost project that fills the bill.
This spice rack does many things well. Its low profile doesn't take up much space, which is a key benefit when mounting it to a door. It keeps the spices and herbs organized and handy, but away from heat sources in the kitchen that would degrade them over time. They used metal rods to hold back the spices, but thin wooden strips attached to the sides across the front of the rack would work equally well and may be more in line with your style. And of course, it doesn't need to be mounted to a door. You could hang your version — maybe more than one of them — anywhere you have wall space. (It could even enhance your bathroom if you mounted one over the toilet.)
To get started, you'll need plywood, sandpaper, wood glue, edge banding, stain, sealant, clamps, a paintbrush, a sander, saws, a brad nailer, and a drill. You'll also need the items for your rods or wooden strips, depending on what you're using. Then you're ready to DIY a new spice rack in your pantry closet or kitchen cabinet.
Getting busy building
@ouraestheticabode
My DIY spice rack was featured in a article this week so I felt that it deserved a reel 🥂🙌🏼 Have you ever considered having a wall or door mounted spice rack? All of our spices are eye level making it truly a game changer for cooking!! Not to mention its so pretty🥲 Search “spice” at ouraestheticabode for the full tutorial and links to everything I used! Also I have to give a shout out to and for the idea to use CHESS pieces for this gallery rail🤯 absolutely genius!!! #diyspicerack #spicerack #pantryorganization #pantrygoals #pantrydesign #smallpantry #spiceracks #diywoodworking #girlswhodiy♬ original sound - Our Aesthetic Abode
This project is well within the scope of most DIYers. You'll need to have a way to cut the plywood back to size and the shelves and sides to length and width. Any DIY woodworking tools for beginners should include some sort of jigsaw, hand saw, or circular saw — the jigsaw might work best for this project. Once you the back is cut, lay out and glue the shelves to the back. The length of the shelves should be the width of the back. The width of the sides need to be the thickness of the back panel, plus the width of the shelves.
Secure to pieces to the back with a combination of nails, glue, or clamps. And regardless of which type you use, sanding the wood like a pro is critical to your success. So, sand the pieces of plywood before you assemble them to make the task easier. Then install your metal rods or wooden retaining strips, and the spice rack is ready for a finishing touch in your color of choice. Let it dry, hang it up, and organize your spices.
Remember, an idea is where you find it. It's perfectly legit to build your shelf exactly as shown. But, if you are willing to do a bit of trial-and-error work, you can take the concept presented here and run with it. You can make it longer or wider — or even smaller to fit your specific home. That is the beauty of DIY. You are the captain of your ship. Or maybe just a canoe ... let's not get too grandiose.