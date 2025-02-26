Maximize Pantry Space With A Simple DIY For Built-In Storage

Pantry and kitchen space always seems to be at a premium. Maximizing that storage is a practical way to make your life better and more convenient. Organizing that additional storage is another huge benefit. That's why a door-mounted shelf, like this one from TikToker Elisha at @ouresthetic_abode, is a hack that will continue to provide fun and function for years to come. This practical and easy-to-build DIY spice rack, which could easily be modified for another type of shelf, is a low-cost project that fills the bill.

This spice rack does many things well. Its low profile doesn't take up much space, which is a key benefit when mounting it to a door. It keeps the spices and herbs organized and handy, but away from heat sources in the kitchen that would degrade them over time. They used metal rods to hold back the spices, but thin wooden strips attached to the sides across the front of the rack would work equally well and may be more in line with your style. And of course, it doesn't need to be mounted to a door. You could hang your version — maybe more than one of them — anywhere you have wall space. (It could even enhance your bathroom if you mounted one over the toilet.)

To get started, you'll need plywood, sandpaper, wood glue, edge banding, stain, sealant, clamps, a paintbrush, a sander, saws, a brad nailer, and a drill. You'll also need the items for your rods or wooden strips, depending on what you're using. Then you're ready to DIY a new spice rack in your pantry closet or kitchen cabinet.