The Brilliant Pool Noodle Hack That Stops Your Bed Sheets From Coming Untucked

If you visited a public pool growing up, you're no doubt familiar with that game where children try to blow water into each others' faces from either side of a pool noodle. That's arguably the greatest cultural cache of pool noodles as a toy, moreso than their usefulness as a floatation device that can facilitate inexpensive physical therapy exercises. However, the humble pool noodle also boasts an entire hidden world of uses in the world of DIY projects, from making furniture to helping you paint your cabinets. One of the more unconventional hacks involves bringing a pool noodle into the bedroom to help stop your bed sheets from slipping around and coming untucked.

Few things are more disheartening than getting a pair of freshly cleaned sheets, laying everything out like an IKEA centerfold, and then watching your picture-perfect bedding last one or two nights before it comes undone. That's where YouTube channel Unbox Mattress comes in with a clever hack involving just one pool noodle, which you can cheaply pick up as part of a pool noodle six-pack (because face it, once you hop on the pool noodle DIY train, you want more than one).

Be warned: the hack in question does involve utilizing a proper bed frame to help keep your sheets tucked, so some beds will be better equipped than others. However, there are other ways you can use a pool noodle to achieve the same effect.