Try A Clever Pool Noodle Hack When Air-Drying Laundry & Say Goodbye To Creases
Pool noodle hacks are having a moment. There are pool noodles being used as makeshift hoses, pipe insulation, child safety bumpers, door stoppers, and boot fillers. They can be used in home decor, craft projects, and DIY holiday decorations. On occasion, they may even be used as toys in pools.
But these long pieces of foam can also apparently help you keep unsightly creases off of pants. No matter how careful you are with your dress slacks or suit pants, they seem to always get a crease where the fabric hits the hanger.
This is especially true if your pants have air-dried on the hanger, but can even occur when they've been dried, ironed, and placed gingerly in the closet. You often can't see the crease until you remove the pants and put them on — and who has time to iron pants in the morning? Luckily, there's a brilliant, life-changing laundry hack from @jmg8tor on TikTok where he slips a pool noodle over the bottom of a hanger and voila! No more creases during air-drying.
How to get crease-free clothes using a pool noodle
People are always on the lookout for ways to do laundry better, and this pool noodle hack is a real time-saver in that regard, especially if you air-dry your clothes on hangers. It's also incredibly cheap and easy. Recycle on old pool noodle or purchase some at any dollar store. Cut your pool noodle to fit the bottom of your hanger, then cut a slit down the length of the noodle, deep enough to hit the hollow middle. You don't need any special equipment, because pool noodles are easy to cut. You can use any household scissors. Afterward, slide the noodle over the lower hanger rod. This hack will work on any hanger that has a lower rod, even those awful dry cleaner wire hangers you used to throw away.
Keeping a few pool noodle-covered hangers in the laundry room and switching to clip-and-clamp hangers for your closet can ensure that your pants remain crease-free over time. Using the pool noodle hangers exclusively could take up a large amount of closet space. You can also keep creases off of linens and shirts by using the same pool noodle trick on clotheslines and drying racks.
The material that pool needs are made from is polyethylene foam, which can be nearly impossible to recycle in most places. So instead of throwing your old pool noodles away, try reusing them by tackling this simple and effective laundry hack.