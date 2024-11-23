Try A Clever Pool Noodle Hack When Air-Drying Laundry & Say Goodbye To Creases

Pool noodle hacks are having a moment. There are pool noodles being used as makeshift hoses, pipe insulation, child safety bumpers, door stoppers, and boot fillers. They can be used in home decor, craft projects, and DIY holiday decorations. On occasion, they may even be used as toys in pools.

But these long pieces of foam can also apparently help you keep unsightly creases off of pants. No matter how careful you are with your dress slacks or suit pants, they seem to always get a crease where the fabric hits the hanger.

This is especially true if your pants have air-dried on the hanger, but can even occur when they've been dried, ironed, and placed gingerly in the closet. You often can't see the crease until you remove the pants and put them on — and who has time to iron pants in the morning? Luckily, there's a brilliant, life-changing laundry hack from @jmg8tor on TikTok where he slips a pool noodle over the bottom of a hanger and voila! No more creases during air-drying.