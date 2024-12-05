A Pool Noodle Is The Unexpected Tool You Need When Painting Cabinets

Pool noodles may bring to mind images of crowded public pools and blowing water back-and-forth with your friends, but YouTuber @rvingdogsandwine2027 offers a more inventive way to think about these common toys in a short that they posted in February of 2023. How does it work? The creator first removed each door from their cabinets (yes, you'll have to remove them). Then, they screwed small hooks into their tops, and then hung those doors in a tarped space outside to spray paint them with no one face blocked or touching the ground. Then the hack comes into full effect as these painted doors are moved onto a rollable clothing rack, each hanger being separated by equally cut lengths of a pool noodle that has been split lengthwise to ensure the segments can be slotted onto the rack.

Setting pool noodle lengths between each hanger does more than just keep them broadly separated. The firm material is able to enclose a hanger tightly from both sides, stabilizing it so there's less chances for the cabinet doors to swing in the breeze and ruin their newly spray-painted coatings by knocking together. It's pretty much the exact sort of tool you've dreamed up every time you've painted cabinet doors in the past, and it's quite a surprise to see it realized in such foamy form.

Whether you're looking to paint your house before selling, or just want to shake things up with a new color, this hack is a cleaner, potentially faster way to handle some of the smaller nooks and crannies that may otherwise be hard to hit while your cabinet doors are still on their hinges.