Missing The Ambient Light Of Your Christmas Tree? How To Bring Back The Cozy Vibes

One of the best ways to get gorgeous party-ready lighting is with Moroccan lanterns. Like Christmas lights, they work outdoors or indoors, but with a decidedly more summery feel. The colorful, decorative glass diffuses the light, leaving beautiful patterns on your walls, ceilings, and floors. This vintage-style amber lantern from Decorkey will add beauty to your home, even when not in use.

Meanwhile, a column floor lamp from Chiphy offers 5 feet of light, giving you a cozy glow on a Christmas tree scale. Three levels of brightness are diffused through a papery shade, taking you from task lighting to mood lighting with a single command. Candles are a holiday lighting option that's acceptable year-round. Homemory amber flickering flameless candles recreate the glow of a fire without the added risk. Place them all over your room for a beautiful glow, whether you are expecting guests or just curled up alone with a good book.

For a DIY lighting hack that will upscale your whole house while also adding a warm ambiance, try puck lights. These small, portable lights often come with sticky backing and don't require installation. Place them under your kitchen cabinets to recreate the glow of the lighted garland you removed from your countertops. You can place them on a mantel to backlight a favorite object, or tuck them away in the corner behind an indoor plant. The possibilities with puck lights are truly endless.