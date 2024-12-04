This LED Light Strips Trick Adds The Perfect Finishing Touch To Any Living Room

You may think LED light strips are only for crazy Christmas light displays or college dorm rooms. But when used correctly, these multifunctional lights can also add elegant mood lighting throughout your home. One especially clever way to use LED strip lights, in fact, gives you the look of expensive custom lighting for little money (and it couldn't be easier to install).

The effect is demonstrated on TikTok by user @simplysanfordco, who uses them behind her couch to highlight the furniture and add ambient light to the room. And even looking beyond the cool factor of the lighting itself, it also brilliantly takes into account the psychology of lighting — namely, the fact that because LED strip lights change color and color temperature at the click of a button, they're a great way to follow the famous designer advice for every living room to have at least three layers of lighting, with a mix of bright, dim, warm, and cool light sources.

Achieving the perfect living room lighting can actually elevate your mood and impact your circadian rhythms. Warm lights help you relax, while cool lights help with concentration. And this option from Govee is only $25 — not to mention, can be controlled by Alexa, Google Assistant, or a smartphone app — so let's look into how you set it up.