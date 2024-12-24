Leave The Leaves If You Like Hummingbirds

When cooler weather arrives and the leaves start to pile up, your first instinct might be to grab a rake or fire up the leaf blower. But if you're a fan of hummingbirds and other wildlife, you might want to think twice before clearing out every fallen leaf. Layers of foliage are an essential part of a thriving backyard ecosystem. Leaving the leaves is a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your yard.

Hummingbirds are famous for their love of nectar, often seen hovering gracefully in hummingbird gardens or sipping from colorful, tubular flowers. But surprisingly, nearly 80% of their diet consists of spiders and insects. These tiny birds rely on mosquitoes, small spiders, daddy longlegs, mites, and even insect eggs to get the protein, vitamins, and oils that nectar alone can't provide.

If you want to attract more hummingbirds to your yard, the secret isn't doing more — it's doing less. By letting all those fallen leaves stay in your backyard, you create an ideal habitat for the small critters that hummingbirds love to snack on. This simple step not only supports hummingbirds but also benefits other vital species like pollinators, helping them survive the winter. Less yard work for you, more food for the birds: it's a win-win!