Why You Need a Salt Cellar to Save Your Spices This Summer

If you've ever tried to use a salt shaker in the middle of summer, you know that moisture is salt's greatest enemy. There's a simple way to keep your spices fresh during the summer months though, and it also happens to be the chicest: the salt cellar. Used for centuries, this container is still your best bet at protecting your salt from the hot summer air, which can not only cause annoying clumping, but can also strip your salt of its taste.

The Salt Sphere, a new salt storage container from Material Kitchen, offers a sophisticated take on the product's design. Featuring a magnetic swivel lid for easy one-hand access, the container seals off to ensure a continual cool and dry storage compartment, which helps keep the integrity of your salt during warm summer months. There is also a stackable fluted base for finishing salts, pepper, or spice blends.

The Salt Sphere — the first item in The Material Object Collection — is meant to emphasize connection, and the collection is all about the beautiful items you reach for on a daily basis. For that reason, The Salt Sphere felt like a natural inaugural object for the collection.

"Salt is the building block of flavor but it's also a tactile experience shaped by personal preference," Material co-founder Eunice Byun said in a statement. The Salt Sphere keeps your salt fresh and helps ensure your dishes can be flavored to your liking.

In typical Material fashion, the product doesn't sacrifice beauty for function. Byun and her team understood the importance of design when making this salt cellar, noting that "it's almost always out on most counters, within easy reach, so it has to be beautiful."

Everyone is sure to ask about that delightful little vessel sitting on your countertop, but little do they know it's also your secret weapon against clumpy, flavorless salt this summer. The Material Objects Collection features limited, small-batch items, so get yours before it's too late (for you, and your salt).

