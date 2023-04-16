Why You Should Salt Food From at Least 1 Foot Above

Another day, another TikToker teaching us something brilliant. Today's topic: how to properly salt your food. Chef Kelly Scott, known as @kellyscleankitchen on the app, is coming in hot with the simplest seasoning hack we didn't know we needed until now.
When salting your meat, tray of roasted veggies, or finished meal, it's actually quite easy to properly distribute your seasoning. The closer to the food you salt, the more uneven salty patches you'll create. This leads to a mix of overseasoned pieces and flavorless bites. Instead, when you sprinkle from about a foot higher, "salt is more evenly distributed, and you'll have better flavor all around," explains the chef.
Commenters praised this super-easy cooking trick. One of our favorite comments reads, "If only we were taught these things growing up, it would make life so much easier." Hard agree.