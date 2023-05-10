The Color of the Year for 2025 Gives You a Peek Into the Future

It might only be May 2023, but design trend forecasting company WGSN and color company Coloro are already looking toward the future — two years into the future, that is. The sister companies have just named their Color of the Year for 2025, and appropriately, it's named Future Dusk.
This mysterious purple-blue matches the sky at twilight, what WGSN and Coloro refer to as feeding "into the theme of transition."
"In the near future, the lines between reality and fantasy will become more blurred than ever — Future Dusk is an immersive and transformative color, aligned with this direction," Urangoo Samba, WGSN head of color, said in a statement.
The color is a nod to the current era of space exploration with that night-sky quality, but it also alludes to the technological advancements of this day and age. While space and tech might be forward-thinking, Future Dusk has a timeless quality to it.
"For several seasons now, Coloro has seen brands shifting towards palettes with long-lasting appeal," Caroline Guilbert, Coloro's head of creative content, said in a statement. "Future Dusk is an inspiring color that supports this trans-seasonal approach. It appears warm and deep, which makes it feel moody, mysterious, and timeless."
The 2025 Color Palette:
WGSN and Coloro have also named four companion colors to Future Dusk: the barely-there blush pink Transcendent Pink; the turquoise Aquatic Awe; the punchy Sunset Coral; and the warm yellow Ray Flower.
We can't wait to see how these shades show up in our homes — and hey, 2025 will be here before we know it!