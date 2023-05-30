If you're limited on space, a sleeper chair might be the best way to provide overnight guests a place to sleep. In essence, sleeper chairs are chairs that turn into beds and function the same as a pull-out couch, but the bed that pulls out is twin-size or potentially even smaller. "They can be great solutions for studio apartments or vacation rentals where long-term privacy is less of a concern for quick overnight guests," says designer Dana Feagles of Revelry Interior Design.

What to Consider

There are three main factors to evaluate when considering sleeper chairs:

The style of the chair

How it turns into a bed

The size of the chair

"Sleeper chairs come in a variety of shapes, sizes, fabrics, and colors that can generally fit the aesthetic preferences of the modern-day consumer," says Cameron Johnson, CEO and founder of furniture rental company Nickson. As for the mechanics of turning a sleeper chair into a bed, you'll want to decide whether you want a true pull-out bed or a futon-like chair that unfolds into a bed. And finally, consider the size of the chair in both its compact and expanded form so you know it will fit in your space.

How We Chose

To curate our favorite convertible sleeper chairs, we took into consideration:

Price

Materials

Colors

Style

Size

Weight capacity

Best Overall: Interior Define Charly Twin Sleeper Sofa

Pros More than 100 upholstery options

Customizable features from legs to cushion fill Cons Expensive

More of a loveseat than a chair and not as compact

The standout feature of this convertible chair is the fact that you can choose from more than 100 upholstery options. You're not only choosing colors but also materials, which range from performance antimicrobial chenille to performance linen weave to bouclé. You can also customize most features of the chair, including the legs, the cushion fill, and the type of mattress. Consider this a classic pull-out sleeper chair with a mattress folded beneath the seat but with a modern twist.

Colors 100+ Weight N/A Weight Capacity N/A Dimensions 33.5" H x 55" W X 37" D

Best Budget: Mercury Row Teen Jacquelyn Upholstered Accent Chair

Pros Eight color options

Comes with a matching pillow

Affordable at under $300 Cons Assembly required for conversion

Leave it to Wayfair to not only have sleeper sofas under $500 in stock but also sleeper chairs, including this no-nonsense option that's easy on the wallet. The entire form of the chair is essentially made from a rolled-up mattress — the top third of the mattress becomes the back while the bottom two-thirds become the seat. To convert it into a bed, you must unfurl the mattress and add legs (which are included).

Colors 8 Weight 48 pounds Weight Capacity 330 pounds Dimensions 32'' H x 32" W x 35.4" D

Best Velvet: KINFFICT Velvet Chaise Lounge

Pros Back can be adjusted to three angles

Comes with two pillows Cons Armrests can't be removed

Ottoman is not detachable

Move aside, Amazon sleeper sofas. This stylish convertible sleeper chair upholstered with tufted velvet will elevate any room. The back can be adjusted to three angles: upright, reclined, and flat. But since the ottoman is attached to the main seat of the chair, it can also be considered a reclining lounger.

Colors 7 Weight N/A Weight Capacity N/A Dimensions 31.1" H x 40.94" W x 62.2" D

Best Modern: West Elm Urban Chair and a Half Twin Sleeper

Pros Gel-infused memory foam mattress contours to the body

100+ color options Cons Expensive

Larger than a standard sleeper chair and might not be ideal for smaller spaces

The clean lines of this oversize armchair make this our top pick for the best modern sleeper chair. It can be upholstered in more than 100 options, from performance velvet to twill. The mattress is separate from the chair, pulling out like a sleeper sofa, and it's made with gel-infused memory foam for extra comfort.

Colors 100+ Weight 165 pounds Weight Capacity N/A Dimensions 34" H x 56" W x 39.5" D

Best Midcentury Modern: Joybird Briar Twin Sleeper Sofa

Pros Comes with two bolster pillows

Separate memory foam mattress Cons Expensive

Wider than a standard chair and not as compact

With thin armrests, cylindrical bolster pillows, and tapered wood legs, this chair has a midcentury-inspired form. Upholstery options are numerous (there are even pet-friendly options!), so it's easy to find the right one to match your aesthetic preference and lifestyle. Plus, it comes with a pull-out memory foam mattress.

Colors 88 Weight N/A Weight Capacity N/A Dimensions 37" H x 52.5" W x 36" D

Pros Compact footprint

Cushion covers are removable and machine washable Cons Bed rests on the floor

Limited colors

We love the classic look of this comfy convertible chair, which has an extremely compact footprint that's ideal for tiny spaces. Its cushions have removable covers that are machine washable for easy maintenance. The one design issue that might bother some users is that when you unfurl the chair to become a bed, the bed is not elevated but rather sits on the ground.

Colors 4 Weight 115 pounds Weight Capacity N/A Dimensions 26.75” H x 35.5" W x 37.25” D

Best Faux Leather: Latitude Run Apsley 3-In-3 Convertible Chair

Pros Two USB charging ports

Back can be adjusted to three angles Cons Limited colors

Sleeping on faux leather might not be the most comfortable

As popular as faux leather sofas are, finding matching faux leather convertible sleeper chairs can be relatively hard. Luckily, we found this model that's not only under $500 but also has two embedded USB chargers. It's also a three-in-one piece of furniture, converting from a chair into a chaise lounge into a bed, thanks to the reclining back and extendable footrest.

Colors 4 Weight 90 pounds Weight Capacity 330 pounds Dimensions 34.5'' H x 39'' W x 73'' D

Best Slipcovered: Crate and Barrel Willow II Slipcovered Bench Twin Sleeper

Pros Traditional style

Comes with two throw pillows Cons Expensive

Slipcovers should be dry cleaned

This slipcovered sleeper chair works well with traditional-style decor; there are 18 colors and four types of fabric from which to choose for the upholstery. Just note that while the covers are removable, they should be dry cleaned, not machine washed, making them a little more high maintenance. However, it's spacious and more of a loveseat-style armchair with a twin-size pullout bed within its sleek frame.

Colors 18 Weight N/A Weight Capacity N/A Dimensions 26” H x 54" W x 37” D

FAQ

‌What is a sleeper chair?‌ A sleeper chair is a piece of sleeper furniture that functions similarly to a pull-out couch. You either pull a twin-size bed out from the chair or unfurl the chair to create a cushioned sleeping platform. Sleeper chairs are also referred to as convertible chairs, bed chairs, and futon chairs. Sleeper chairs are just one type of sleeper furniture; there are also sleeper sofas, sleeper loveseats, and sleeper sectional sofas. ‌Is sleeping in a chair as good as sleeping in a bed?‌ Nope. "Don't expect a five-star-hotel comfort level with a sleeper chair, as the mattress isn't designed for nightly use," says Feagles. ‌Is it okay to sleep in a chair every night?‌ No, it's not ideal to sleep in a chair every night—not even a sleeper chair. True beds are the best option for the most comfortable (and ergonomic) night's sleep.

