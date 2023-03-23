Costco Is Now Selling This Popular Starbucks Product

It's always exciting when two beloved entities collaborate to bring the masses something extraordinary. Like when style icon Iris Apfel teamed up with Ruggable or when the design company HAY partnered with Icelandic artist Loji Höskuldsson on a beautiful range of hand-embroidered sofas. Another power couple we can't help but ship is Costco and Starbucks, who have a longstanding relationship with Costco selling Starbucks products at its stores.

The latest Starbucks item now available at Costco is the coffee chain's bacon and cheddar egg white bites, aka Sous Vide Egg Bites. This news broke thanks to Costco lover @costco_doesitagain on Instagram, who takes it upon themselves to share exciting new arrivals at the bulk grocer.

These egg bites are reported to be available for a limited time at Northeast Costco locations at $14.79 for a pack of 10. This puts two egg bites at just under three dollars, as compared to the $4.95 price of two egg bites when ordered directly at Starbucks.

Of course, before you head to your local warehouse to pick these up, make sure you call ahead to check for Costco item availability.

While the photo of the box of egg bites shared by @costco_doesitagain isn't too much to go off of, the product picture on the package looks just like the egg bites sold at Starbucks. And @costco_doesitagain's photo was all it took to drum up mass amounts of excitement from Starbucks fans in the post's comments, and the post itself already has nearly 50K likes.

