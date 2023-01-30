This Gorgeous TikTok Accent Wall Is Made With the Most Unexpected Materials

We love a good accent wall, especially when it involves surprising and unconventional materials. One such example is a TikTok accent wall made with flexible molding, which was shared by user @oliveandoakhome. And now, courtesy of Den Garden, we've discovered another version made with ... wait for it ... PVC pipes.

The wall was created by TikToker @perkinsonparkway, who cut PVC pipes with a table saw. This allowed her to place the pipes around floating shelves, which she already had installed in the wall.

To adhere the cut pipes, the content creator used Musselbound, which is basically a peel-and-stick double-sided adhesive mat. It's typically used for installing tiles and can be found at hardware stores, such as Lowe's.

Finally, @perkinsonparkway painted the pipes with a pretty shade called Jadpur Tan by Behr Paint, then used caulk to fill the open ends along the bottom. This way, pests and critters will be unable to sneak into the pipes. Smart move!

On TikTok, people were loving the project. "It looks amazing!" raved one user. Even the folks at Behr Paint adored it. "This is SO cool," said the company from its official TikTok account.

It's safe to say that we'll never look at PVC pipes the same way again.

Other home projects using unexpected supplies:

If you have black electrical tape on hand, try applying it along the border of a mirror. As demonstrated by @shanicelashayw on TikTok, this electrical tape mirror hack can instantly add chic touch.

You can also add decorative peel-and-stick wall trim to make faux paneled windows. Not only will this add personality to boring windows, but it will also change how the light falls into your space.

The best part? Both of these options are temporary and removable, making them ideal for renters. So good.

