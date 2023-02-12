How to Wash Towels

FAQ

‌Should I wash new towels before I use them?‌

Absolutely. New towels sometimes contain treatments to make them look extra fluffy and feel super soft on store shelves. And it's likely too that many people have handled the towels before they get to you. Always wash a new towel prior to using it for the first time.

‌Do you wash towels on hot or cold?‌

Nowadays, this is largely a matter of choice. In the past, laundry experts recommended washing white towels in hot water and colored towels in warm water, and some still do. Thanks to advances in washing machine technology, however, other experts now claim that cold water cleans effectively and can help you save on energy costs.

‌Can you wash towels with clothes?‌

Can you? Yes. Should you? No. Just like your clothes, towels can harbor dirt and bacteria. But towels hold different types of bacteria than your everyday clothes. Do you really want the germs from your kid's kindergarten classroom spreading to the towel you wrap yourself in after a bath?

Washing towels separately also gives you more control over the water temperature you use and whether or not you can use bleach. It also prevents overdrying your clothes, as towels often take longer to dry than other items.

‌How do you wash towels so they stay fluffy?‌

There are several tricks to getting super-fluffy towels. The first is to stop using fabric softeners. This seems backward, but fabric softener leaves a waxy buildup on towels that can make them much less fluffy and less absorbent. It's also a good idea to shake out your towels to open up the fibers before tossing them in the washer, and then do it again before transferring them to the dryer.

Avoid overloading your washing machine when washing towels as well. A cramped machine mushes the towels together and flattens them. Dial back your detergent usage a bit too. Too much detergent stiffens towels. Drying towels with wool dryer balls also fluffs them up.

‌Is it OK to use the same towel for a week?‌

Using the same bath towel for a week may be pushing things a bit too far. The experts recommend washing your bath towel every three to four uses and hand towels every two days. This timeline shortens significantly if you crumple the towel on the floor rather than hanging it to properly air-dry. When in doubt, take a whiff of the towel. If it smells like mildew, it's time for a fresh towel.

‌What detergent is best for towels?‌

It's perfectly fine to wash your towels with your favorite laundry detergent. They really don't need anything special. You should also feel free to use bleach for your white towels and color-safe bleach for your colored towels unless the care label says otherwise.