The 8 Best Pillow Protectors You Can Buy

Everyone knows that a pillowcase is a must-have to keep your pillow fresh and clean, not to mention to complete your bedding ensemble. But did you know that you should also consider using a pillow protector? Whether you're a side sleeper, a stomach sleeper, or a back sleeper, you likely toss and turn at night, and if you have an open-ended pillowcase, your pillow may be exposed to the elements, such as pests like bedbugs and allergens like dust mites and pet dander. And some are even waterproof, so you don't need to worry about ruining your pillow with a spill, pet accident, or a little drool (it happens!). Here are our picks for the best pillow protectors you can buy.

This is the go-to pillow protector that seems to do it all without breaking the bank. Made of 100% cotton treated to be both antimicrobial and unshrinkable, this protector creates a welcomed barrier between you and your pillow yet remains completely breathable. It comes with an auto-locking zipper that won't accidentally open when you roll over at night.

This pillow protector is pricey but worth it if you want the ultimate barrier around your pillow. The special blend of Tencel Lyocell and Omniphase fabrics wicks away moisture and regulates temperature, keeping you cool and dry all night long. Plus, this is a totally waterproof case that also protects against bedbugs, dust mites, and allergens. Best of all, it's machine washable.

If you want a no-frills pillow protector, this one will do the trick. With an extremely friendly price tag, this protector gets the job done in the simplest way — it's just a fabric barrier that wraps around your pillow. Though it's not waterproof, bedbugproof, or hypoallergenic, it can still help protect your pillow from stains. Even at this price point, this protector feels rather soft and is machine washable.

This 100% cotton (and vinyl-free) pillow protector from Amazon Basics is tightly woven to shield against dust, bedbugs, pet dander, and other allergens. There aren't many frills here — perhaps it's worth mentioning that the cotton is OEKO-TEX certified and machine washable — but when it comes to beating allergens and providing an extra layer of protection for your pillows, this protector gets the job done.

Worried about spills and stains? Pick a 100% waterproof pillow protector. The folks at Everlasting Comfort promise that no "liquid threats" — including sweat, drool, spills, and pet accidents — can breach this product's barrier. This protector is also hypoallergenic and guards against dirt, debris, and dust. But before you fret that it might feel like sleeping on a plastic bag given all these protections, the exterior layer is made of soft terry.

Nobody likes bedbugs, and this pillow protector with a smooth surface will do everything it can to guard you (well, your pillow) from those pests. Not only is the case itself impermeable — and 100% waterproof too — but there's also a super-fine zipper that ensures the bugs won't get into or out of your pillow. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this protector also guards against dust mites and allergens. It has a top layer made of smooth cotton for softness and comfort.

If you struggle with allergies due to dust mites, dander, pollen, or their ilk, this pillow protector can help alleviate your symptoms. There's a layer of antimicrobial fabric restricting the growth of bacteria as well as a cotton layer to ensure the protector is breathable and temperature-regulating. And the protector guards against bedbugs too.

Perfect for hot sleepers, this pick from Brooklinen's sister brand Marlow keeps your pillows cool ‌and‌ protected. Not only does it have two layers packed with thermoregulating tech but it's also breathable, soft, and easy to clean.