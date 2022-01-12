The 9 Best Pillows for Side Sleepers

Visit Page Image Credit: Tempur-Pedic From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

Your go-to sleep position plays a major role in not only how to choose a mattress but also what kind of pillow you should use. When it comes to finding the best pillows for side sleepers, it's all about getting the perfect amount of comfort with adequate neck, shoulder, and spine support. From memory foam to adjustable designs, these are our top picks for the best side sleeper pillows for a good night's sleep.

The Best Pillows for Side Sleepers

With over 14,000 reviews and a five-star rating, it's safe to say that The Original Pillow from Coop Home Goods is a solid choice for side sleepers. Made with a blend of breathable GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified memory foam and microfiber, it provides a medium-firm feel that can be adjusted thanks to the half-pound of extra fill provided. It's also hypoallergenic and comes with a machine-washable cover.

These highly rated Utopia Bedding pillows on Amazon feature wide gussets for extra support, making them ideal for not only side sleepers but back sleepers and stomach sleepers too. With a plush fiberfill, these pillows can provide maximum comfort on a budget.

Are you a hot sleeper? In addition to cooling sheets, you'll want to invest in a cooling pillow. This pick for Tempur-Pedic has cooling gel layers on not only one but both sides of the pillow. With a medium feel and adaptive support, it can be used for all types of sleep positions.

This down pillow from Brooklinen is a customer favorite for a reason. It's made with plush-down clusters that provide a cloudlike experience with all the support. It can be customized to three different support levels, but for side sleepers, the firm option is recommended.

Love the feel of a down pillow but want a feather-free alternative? Try the Original Casper pillow. It's soft, airy, and breathable, and the pillow height can be customized to either a mid or low loft. For side sleepers, the mid loft is recommended for optimal head and neck support.

The Purple Harmony pillow is designed with the same technology as its mattresses, offering a hypoallergenic, cool, and supportive sleep experience. Thanks to its ventilated latex inner core and moisture-wicking mesh cover, it doesn't trap heat and provides a cool surface to sleep on all night long.

Supportive yet plush, this Saatva pillow is a luxe latex option for side sleepers. It's made with a 100% natural latex core for head and neck support and is filled with micro denier fiber, making it breathable and cooling. It also comes with an organic cotton pillow cover that's machine washable. And to top it off, it's hypoallergenic and dust mite and mildew resistant, making it a great pick for allergen-sensitive sleepers.

8. Best for Shoulder Pain: Layla Kapok Pillow (Queen), $109

The perfect combination of soft and supportive, the Layla Kapok pillow is designed to make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. Crafted with a mix of kapok fibers and reactive memory foam fill, it conforms to your head and neck and in turn alleviates pressure on your shoulder. This pillow is also adjustable and comes slightly overstuffed so you can fix it to your liking.

Designed for side sleepers, the Eli & Elm pillow is contoured in the middle to support your head and neck. This U shape was created to help with neck pain and support spinal alignment, and according to customer reviews, it gets the job done. Made with a mix of latex and polyester fiber filling, it can be adjusted to your preferred height and support.

What Should Side Sleepers Look For in Pillows?

The best pillows for side sleepers provide support for the head, neck, and shoulders while maintaining proper spinal alignment. It's all about personal preference, but medium to firm pillows tend to be favored among side sleepers since they tend to contour and support the body. As for loft (or thickness), side sleepers can benefit from medium- to high-loft pillows.