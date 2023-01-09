The 8 Best Mattress Protectors to Keep Your Bed Fresh and Clean

Image Credit: penkanya/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

You've picked out your mattress, found a plush mattress topper, purchased a cute bed, and selected your bedding. What are you missing? A mattress protector.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Mattresses are substantial investments, and given that we spend approximately one-third of our life in bed, they're worth it. But if you want to prolong the life span of your mattress, you'll need to protect it from spills, allergens, and all the dead skin you slough off in your sleep. Gross!

Below, we're sharing the best mattress protectors — from waterproof barriers to cooling pads — to keep your mattress so fresh and so clean.

Advertisement

This waterproof mattress protector is our top pick for its combination of protective qualities and a reasonable price point. Though layers of polyurethane and polyester do repel liquids, it's actually a breathable protector, which keeps your mattress cool and dry. On top of that, it's hypoallergenic, protects against dust mites and allergens, and is machine washable.

Advertisement

The Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector does just about everything you'd expect a premium mattress protector to do. It's waterproof, breathable, and machine washable, plus it's made of 100% organic natural cotton, which is great for hot sleepers. Though this isn't a fully enclosed mattress protector, it has silicone elastic bands to keep it anchored to the top of your mattress.

Advertisement

With a hypoallergenic cotton terry surface for breathability and a durable polyurethane layer for waterproofing, this affordable mattress protector is a solid all-around option. It's machine washable, so any accidents that might occur are easy to clean up. Plus, it attaches to your bed like a fitted sheet, which makes it much easier to take off your bed than a full-zip protector.

Advertisement

If you don't want a whole-mattress protector and are just looking for a waterproof mattress pad, the Priva Ultra Sheet Protector is the product you're looking for. It has four layers to absorb liquids, wick them away, and prevent them from reaching your mattress. Whether you have kids or pets or you have certain health conditions, like hyperhidrosis or incontinence, this waterproof (and machine washable) mattress pad is ready to protect your bed.

Advertisement

There's nothing worse than having a good night's sleep ruined by an allergy attack. The Mission: Allergy Premium Microfiber Mattress Encasing does indeed have a mission — to protect you from allergens. This medical-grade protector swaddles your mattress in a tightly woven microfiber that blocks 100% of dust mites and animal allergens. It even protects against bedbugs. The one thing it's missing is that it's only water-repellent, not waterproof.

Advertisement

Organic mattress protectors sometimes struggle against stains and spills, but not this one. This protector is made from unbleached organic cotton that's Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, hypoallergenic, and waterproof. It's also machine washable and can be tumble dried. If anything were to go wrong, there's a five-year performance warranty.

Advertisement

Most mattress toppers boast that they'll keep sleepers cool, but we think the Cozy Earth Bamboo Mattress Pad does it best. Its premium 100% bamboo viscose is both temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking — it actually can be cooler than cotton. Just know that it's not waterproof or even water-repellant, so try not to spill on it! But the quilted surface will protect your mattress from all the dead skin you shed while you're sleeping.

Advertisement

To prevent bedbugs from making a home in your mattress, you'll want to ensure you have a zippered protector with an extremely tight weave — and that's exactly what this product offers. Despite offering seemingly airtight protection, this protector is, in fact, breathable — yet it's still waterproof! So, with this protector, you're covered against liquids; bedbugs; dust mites; and other allergens, like pet dander.