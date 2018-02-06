The 8 Best Beds Under $1,000 for Every Type of Sleeper

Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a quality mattress. Despite more expensive beds out there, it's totally possible to find some of the best beds under $1,000 that are both high quality and long-lasting.

What to Consider When Buying a Mattress

There are several factors to keep in mind when choosing a mattress. Aside from cost, durability, sleeping style, and firmness level are key to buying the right mattress.

Durability

Even with budget-friendly beds, buying a mattress is an investment. You're going to want to find a mattress that's long-lasting and won't have to be replaced frequently. The mattress material can play a factor. For example, memory foam options have the potential to sag over time and lose support, whereas thicker coils from an innerspring mattress may have added support and longevity.

Sleeping Style and Firmness

Your preferred sleeping position is also a key factor in choosing a mattress. Back and stomach sleepers tend to need a firmer mattress for more spine support and would do well with a firm memory foam or hybrid mattress. As for side sleepers, they would benefit from a softer mattress to relieve pressure on the shoulders and hips, making memory foam mattresses a great pick.

Types of Mattresses

There are several types of mattresses available, including spring, memory foam, and a mix between the two.

Innerspring

According to Furniture Fair, an innerspring mattress is a more traditional design. They tend to be bouncy with metal coils and covered with a comfortable top layer like a pillow top. The coils also limit motion transfer and offer added support, especially if they're individually wrapped.

Memory Foam

Memory foam mattresses have quite a few benefits. According to Mattress Firm, they tend to contour to your body more easily than other types of mattresses, provide pain relief, and can be more allergy-friendly.

Hybrid

As you might guess, a hybrid mattress is a combination of innerspring and memory foam. According to Bear, hybrid mattresses offer the perfect balance between comfort and support. They tend to be breathable, offer pain relief, reduce motion transfer, and provide edge support (a stable structure around the perimeter of the bed).

Check out eight of the best beds under $1,000 for every type of sleeper, below.

Our top pick for the best mattress under $1,000 is the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress. It's made with five layers, including a breathable open-cell base, soft-knit cover, and T&N Adaptive foam — a durable and patented foam blend infused with graphite and cooling gel that contours to your body and relieves pressure. The medium-firm mattress is ideal for any kind of sleeper and comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

The Linenspa 8-Inch Hybrid is an affordable mattress that comes in several heights. It has a medium-firm feel and is made with both hypoallergenic memory foam and supportive innerspring. The memory foam layer and individually encased coils help with spine alignment and pressure point relief. The Linenspa Hybrid Mattress comes with a limited 10-year warranty.

The Nectar Mattress is a medium-firm gel memory foam mattress that's great for side sleepers, although it's designed for every type of sleeper. The mattress has five comforting layers, including a soft and cooling top cover, a weight-distributing gel layer, an adaptive and supportive response transition layer, a base layer, and a slip-resistant lower cover. The Nectar Mattress comes with a lifetime warranty and a 365-night home trial to ensure it's a good fit.

4. Best for Back and Stomach Sleepers: Zinus 10-Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $312.49

The Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress has a medium firmness level that can lean more firm or soft depending on the mattress height you choose. With three layers of CertiPUR-US Certified pressure-relieving, cooling, green tea foam, it distributes weight evenly to provide the support that stomach or back sleepers need. The mattress comes with a limited 10-year warranty and conveniently comes in a box.

Need a mattress with a mix between memory foam and springs? Try the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress. The mattress is made with breathable Certi-PUR US Certified materials — including patented TitanFlex foam and TitaniumGel — that provide a cool sleeping surface and two layers of high-density foam, plus up to 1,024 individually wrapped pocketed coils. This combo offers pressure point relief and motion isolation, perfect for anyone who shares a bed and wants to minimize sleep disturbance. The firmness level can be customized to either firm, medium, or soft, making it great for any type of sleeper, including combination, stomach, back, or side sleepers.

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress has a 10-year warranty and a free, 120-day trial.

As one of Casper's most popular options, the original mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, no matter your preferred sleep position. This bed-in-a-box pick has three layers of CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam, including a layer of breathable and cooling AirScape on top, a three-zone foam middle layer for proper spinal alignment, and a solid, durable base to prevent sagging.

The Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress offers a 100-night sleep trial and is covered by a limited 10-year warranty.

Perfect for hot sleepers, the six-layer Layla Copper-Infused Memory Foam Mattress has natural cooling technology that disperses your body heat. Not only does it have a temperature-regulating feature, but the firmness level can also be customized since the mattress is flippable. One side is more firm while the other is medium-soft, making it a great match for any sleep style. Plus, the mattress comes with two free pillows.

The Layla Copper-Infused Memory Foam Mattress comes with a 120-day trial period and has a lifetime warranty.

With a solid medium-firm feel, the Bear Original Mattress has been rated one of the best mattresses for back pain. The mattress has three layers of non-toxic CertiPUR-US Certified foams including cooling graphite-gel memory foam, pressure-relieving and contouring responsive transition foam, and high-density support foam for added durability, and it's topped with a breathable Celliant cover. Additionally, its memory foam has an open-cell construction for better airflow to prevent overheating when sleeping.

The Bear Original Mattress offers a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.