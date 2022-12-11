8 New IKEA Products for People Short on Space, All Under $17

When a company comes out with new products, it's always fun to peruse the collection and think about what these items would look like in your space. However, if you don't have any extra room in your home, this can be frustrating. Fortunately, among all the new products IKEA just released, there are plenty of items that were designed for people with no extra room in their homes.
Whether you're looking for small bedroom storage ideas or simply want to create more counter space in your kitchen, you can find solutions among IKEA's new products. Below, we will include some of the best items we spotted.
If you don't have a dryer and rely on a clothes hanger, this addition could help you hang more items — especially smaller ones like napkins and tea towels. You could also attach it to your shower curtain if you need to dry items indoors.
If you can't spare a kitchen drawer for flatware, consider adding a rod somewhere and hanging up all your spoons, forks, and knives in this handy caddy.
Available in two different sizes, these baskets clip on to the bottom of upper kitchen cabinets to help with needed storage.
This clip-on rack can hold wine glasses or a paper towel roll.
If you're running out of room in your cabinets, add these shelf inserts. Since they come in four sizes, the inserts can also be stacked on top of each other to create even more organization.
Rather than storing larger utensils like wooden spoons and spatulas in a drawer or vase on the counter, why not hang them up to save space?
If you need more space for cleaning rags or tea towels, consider using this clip-on towel rack, which can easily be hung over a cabinet door.
If you've got a small closet, these hanger connectors are here to save the day. Plus, they're only 99 cents.