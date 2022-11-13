7 Budget-Friendly Thanksgiving Desserts With Only 3 Ingredients

There's always a lot of work that goes into Thanksgiving — especially if you're hosting. Aside from all the cooking and preparation, it can get pricey when it comes to the abundance of food and drinks you need to buy (particularly this year with inflation on the rise and a turkey shortage in full swing).

With so many arrangements to make, dessert may become an afterthought, which is why we compiled a list of three-ingredient desserts that are quick, simple, and use elements you may already have in your home. These won't break the bank and you definitely won't be sacrificing taste. So, if you're searching for an easy addition (or alternative) to your dessert spread (whether that's pie or desserts that aren't pie), these recipes will surely come in handy.

1. Banana Cinnamon Rolls

You don't have to choose between banana bread and cinnamon rolls with this effortless recipe. All you need are bananas, cinnamon, and dates. Even better, these treats look a lot more complicated than they actually are, so your guests will definitely be impressed.

2. Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter cookies taste just like childhood, and your Thanksgiving guests won't be able to stop munching on these after just one. All the cookies call for are peanut butter, eggs, and granulated sugar. These will be steaming on a plate in just 13 minutes.

3. Air Fryer Oreo Cake

An air fryer is truly the gift that keeps on giving, as there are a seemingly endless number of dishes to create using one appliance — including cake. This Oreo cake requires Oreo cookies (obviously), milk, and baking powder. Just pop it in the air fryer at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes and you can skip a trip to the bakery entirely.

4. Caramel Cheesecake Balls

Truffles are part of the holiday experience and these treats are no exception. All you need are caramel Tim Tams, cream cheese, and milk chocolate to concoct this rich, creamy, and indulgent dessert.

5. Peppermint Chocolate Mousse

It's never too early to start indulging in peppermint. Plus, we all know the best way to eat peppermint is paired with chocolate. To make this minty mousse, all you'll need is dark chocolate, coconut milk, and peppermint oil. Even better, this recipe is both vegan and paleo, so you can cater to your guests' dietary restrictions.

6. Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Chocolate cookies are always a hit, and your guests won't even realize these are flourless. Just combine cocoa powder, egg whites, and powdered sugar for this chewy confection. The creator notes that it's important to stick to egg whites without the yolk, as the yolk will completely alter the cookie to an undesirable texture.

7. Cookies and Cream Popcorn

Cookies and cream popcorn is the perfect sweet treat for guests to munch on when they say they're too full to eat anything else. (The stomach may have reached capacity, but the heart always wants dessert.) Just grab some popcorn kernels, Oreo cookies, and white chocolate chips for this easy treat.

