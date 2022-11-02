This New Food Shortage Could Completely Change Your Thanksgiving

Image Credit: LanaSweet/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Thanksgiving menus are likely already circulating in the family group chat as everyone is trying to figure out who is bringing the stuffing, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. Shortages have been occurring left and right all year long, like with eggs and tomatoes, so it was a dream to think we would make it to Thanksgiving unscathed. This holiday, it may be more of a challenge to find the main attraction: turkey.

The turkey shortage is expected to make the birds more scarce in the coming weeks, causing the available ones to be more expensive. With farmers seeing an increase in the cost of production due to inflation, there's also the prominent spread of the avian flu that killed more than six million turkeys just this year, according to ‌The Washington Post‌.

And as told by USDA data, the price of a standard turkey has risen from $1.15 per pound to $1.47 per pound over the last 12 months. However, it won't just be meat eaters who are impacted. Other Thanksgiving staples like butter and potatoes are also experiencing their own shortages.

What's more, this won't just influence your table. Food banks like City Harvest and Feeding America will ultimately need to spend more this holiday to nourish those in need of a warm meal. If you were looking for an excuse to make a donation this season, these two organizations or your local food bank would be the way to go.

Maybe this is the year to try out some delicious turkey alternatives like salmon, lasagna, or even tofurkey. As long as your loved ones are around the table, who really cares what's on it?