Olivia Wilde Just Revealed How to Make Her Secret Salad Dressing

If you have been keeping up with pop culture news the past 24 hours, you have likely seen headlines gracing your screen about actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde's secret salad dressing recipe. To sum up the drama, a former nanny of the star and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis claimed that Wilde had a special salad dressing that infuriated Sudeikis when he discovered that she made it for her new partner, Harry Styles. He even went as far as laying underneath her car to prevent Wilde from going to see him, the nanny told ‌DailyMail‌ in an exclusive interview. Pretty wild(e), right?

After such an extensive and juicy tell-all, readers became especially interested in this mysterious salad dressing which prompted internet users to probe for more information. What is Wilde's vinaigrette recipe that makes it worth a headline?

Wilde responded to the buzzing questions by posting on her Instagram story the full recipe for the dressing, likely relieved that this is what people found most interesting after a pretty revealing article. But, of course, this could also simply be a joke on Wilde's part.

The recipe actually stems from the 1983 novel ‌Heartburn‌ by Nora Ephron, so Wilde posted a page straight from the book. The story is about Ephron's divorce from her husband and she discloses her secret salad dressing recipe that she always made for him before the separation.

The passage reads, "Mix two tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add six tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Both Wilde and Sudeikis have publicly come out to call the accusations of the nanny false, but the salad dressing is very real — and clearly very important.