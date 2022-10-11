Le Creuset's New Color Can Easily Go From Oven to Holiday Tablescape

For every color in the rainbow, there is a matching Le Creuset hue. Think the autumnal Nutmeg, mineral-inspired Azure, and now, a shade that will instantly transport you to a winery in France. Called Rhone, Le Creuset's newest color is inspired by the French Côtes du Rhône wine region. Paired with a gold knob, this deep red collection is ideal for a holiday tablescape.
Video of the Day
From $119.95 and up, the Rhone line is available exclusively at Crate & Barrel stores and on the brand's website. It includes Dutch ovens, iron skillets, and everyday pans that will assist you in cooking up one gorgeous (and delicious) holiday meal.