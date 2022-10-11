Le Creuset's New Color Can Easily Go From Oven to Holiday Tablescape

By Anna Gragert October 11, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

For every color in the rainbow, there is a matching Le Creuset hue. Think the autumnal Nutmeg, mineral-inspired Azure, and now, a shade that will instantly transport you to a winery in France. Called Rhone, Le Creuset's newest color is inspired by the French Côtes du Rhône wine region. Paired with a gold knob, this deep red collection is ideal for a holiday tablescape.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From $119.95 and up, the Rhone line is available exclusively at Crate & Barrel stores and on the brand's website. It includes Dutch ovens, iron skillets, and everyday pans that will assist you in cooking up one gorgeous (and delicious) holiday meal.

1. Classic 9-Inch Rhône Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $119.95

Advertisement

See More Photos

2. Classic 4.5-Quart Rhône Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $389.95

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Classic 3.5-Quart Rhône Enameled Cast Iron Everyday Pan, $367.95

See More Photos

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy