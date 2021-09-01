This New Le Creuset Hue Takes Inspiration From a Mineral

Sometimes you just need a hint of color in your kitchen. Cue: Le Creuset, the company that has built a reputation as a maker of practical ​and​ chic kitchenware. The brand's newest hue proves there's even more to come.

Advertisement

The company announced a new addition to the current color selection — a bright blue called Azure.

"Azure is a cool and deep organic blue," a press release explains. "It's as at home in a city apartment as it is dining on the Cote D'Azur."

The hue is partially based on the mineral azurite. The company recommends placing it near crisp whites or shades of blue. No matter your style, it's definitely a color that will add a bolt of energy to your stovetop.

The company isn't afraid to play with bright colors. Last year, Le Creuset added Nectar, a cozy yellow, and Artichaut, a nature-inspired green to its lineup.

Azure is now available both online in stores, where you can find it on everything from the classic Dutch oven to the brand's sleek mug. Here's to shaking things up in the kitchen. We're excited to see what could be next.