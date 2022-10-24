I Tested A Beko Dishwasher: Here Is My Honest Review

Beko has been manufacturing appliances since 1955 and is one of Europe's favorite appliance retailers, but it's a relative newcomer to the United States market. With a focus on sustainability (it claims to be the most sustainable appliance and housewares company in the world), Beko's entire line of appliances — from dishwashers to refrigerators to washers and dryers — are some of the most energy efficient on the market.

I recently installed and tested one of the models from Beko's dishwasher line — the Beko DDN25402X dishwasher, which is a small-space unit that can hold up to 14 place settings. As a mom of a toddler who uses approximately 15 dishes a day, this machine was in for a workout. So, did this model pass the test?

For transparency, I did receive this unit in exchange for a dishwasher review. However, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Beko in any way.

Beko DDN25402X Features

Five washing programs

A self-cleaning program

Sleek "hidden" program buttons

Adjustable top rack height setting

Movable silverware basket

Multipurpose service rack for knives and ladles

Adjustable shelving on the upper rack

SilentTech

The very first thing I noticed about this Beko built-in dishwasher model was just how quiet it was. This isn't surprising considering that it has a feature called SilentTech, and the dishwasher operates at 48 dBA (decibels). This noise level is comparable to a quiet library or a peaceful street.

Washing Programs

The Beko DDN25402X has five washing programs:

Program Use Temperature (degrees Fahrenheit) Duration of the Wash Cycle (in minutes) 1: Heavy For dishes, pots, and pans that need a thorough cleaning 162 128 2: Normal An everyday wash and dry for dishes 122 – 131 110 – 153 3: Quick & Shine A light clean for dishes that saves time 117 58 4: Express A light clean for dishes that have already been scraped or pre-rinsed 113 35 5: Rinse & Hold A rinsing for dishes that eliminates soiling and prevents odors if dishes need to sit in the unit for an extended period of time 0 12 Source: Beko

All of these programs have been able to sanitize my dishes and get them sparkling clean so far. (I'll admit, however, that I haven't used the rinse & hold; I'm not the type of person who can keep her dishes in the dishwasher for more than a couple of hours.) The self-cleaning program, which needs to be run every couple of months to clean the stainless steel tub, only takes a quick 75 minutes. This is a nice feature to have so that you can continue to keep your dishwasher sparkling clean and optimally functional.

In addition to these programs, the Beko DDN25402X model has half-load, super rinse, fast, and sanitize functions:

‌ Half-load: ‌ Wash just the dishes on the top or bottom rack for a quicker, more efficient wash.

‌ Super rinse: ‌ If you find that your detergent or rinse aid isn't dissolving, use this function to remove any stains from your dishes.

‌ Fast: ‌ Increase the water pressure and do a quick wash with this function.

‌Sanitize:‌ This function raises the water temperature during the final rinse to ensure sanitized dishes. (This would be great to use for extra reassurance if someone in the household was sick.)

"Hidden" Program Buttons

All of the program and function buttons on the control panel are hidden on the top of the dishwasher. This creates a seamless look and keeps the front panel tidy. So, if you're looking at the dishwasher from any point in the room (unless you're directly above it), you won't be able to easily see any lights or visual clutter.

Adjustable Top Rack Height Setting

Though not as simple to shift as other models (where you can simply grab the sides and slide it down), you can adjust the DDN25402X's top rack height. This can especially come in handy if you're hosting a large dinner party (or if you don't want to scrub your biggest pot by hand). You'll have to completely empty the dishwasher, release the latches on both sides, and then place the rack back in to adjust the height.

Movable Silverware Basket

Another great feature of the Beko DDN25402X is that the silverware basket on the bottom rack doesn't just have a designated spot; it can move around as needed. So, when you're playing dish Tetris, this can be a convenient feature.

Multipurpose Service Rack for Knives and Ladles

Is there anything more annoying than trying to find a spot for your kitchen cutlery or large kitchen utensils? In my old Kenmore model, I always felt as though the top rack of the dishwasher looked sloppy and that nothing ever got truly clean because I was cramming in so many ladles, knives, and large spoons. The multipurpose service rack on the Beko DDN25402X gives you a designated spot for these, and it's easily my favorite feature of this dishwasher.

Adjustable Shelving on the Top Rack

To double stack your smaller cups, you can take advantage of the adjustable shelving on the top rack of the Beko DDN25402X. They fold down easily and can be used as needed.

Is the Beko Dishwasher Easy to Install?

If you already have an outlet installed near the location where your unit will be placed and you have the correct water supply tube, then this dishwasher installation should be a breeze. However, my old dishwasher was wired into a circuit and needed a shutoff valve before the Beko dishwasher could be installed. This caused the installation to be delayed because I had to hire both a plumber and an electrician to fix this before the new dishwasher could be operational.

If you decide to purchase a Beko dishwasher (and your existing dishwasher is more than a few years old), it's a good idea to have a plumber and an electrician evaluate your setup before installation day. Note that this will be an extra cost in addition to the dishwasher installation.

Tip The Beko DDN25402X is a smaller dishwasher, but it's still a good idea to ensure that it fits underneath your countertop before you purchase it. The cutout dimensions required for the Beko DDN25402X are 34 x 24 x 24 (height x width x depth).

The only other small issue I had with installation was that there was about a 1-inch gap above the dishwasher that looked a bit unsightly. I live in an old house, and the countertop height isn't a standard size (it's too low for a new dishwasher and was a tiny bit too high for this particular model). Thankfully, my technician, Tom, was crafty and installed a little 1 x 2 above the dishwasher to close the gap. (Tom, if you're reading this, bless you.)

Pros and Cons of Beko Dishwashers

Pros of Beko Dishwashers Quiet

Energy efficient

Quick cycles

Really great deep clean on dishes

Sleek look

Easy to fit your dishes thanks to space-saving features, like adjustable shelving and knife racks Cons of Beko Dishwashers Learning curve to use the program buttons

Requires that you have an outlet near your dishwasher, which may be an extra cost

The tines are close together, which makes loading larger plates a bit difficult

Let's just start off by saying that this is a great dishwasher. It's very quiet (so quiet, in fact, that I've accidentally opened the dishwasher in the middle of a cycle before). The dishwasher's cycles are quick and energy efficient. In fact, Beko dishwasher energy usage is 24 percent better and the water usage is 47 percent better than what the Department of Energy recommends — and all of this without sacrificing any cleaning power.

Beyond the eco stats, this dishwasher is seriously good-looking. The handle on this dishwasher unit looks more like a drawer pull than an appliance, and it blends pretty seamlessly with my cabinetry. All in all, it's a big aesthetic upgrade from my boxy, early 2000s black Kenmore model.

Another pro of this Beko dishwasher model is that it's easy to load all of your dirty dishes thanks to the genius space-saving features, like the adjustable shelving on the top rack and the multipurpose service rack that can hold knives, ladles, and other large spoons.

Like any other product, the Beko DDN25402X has its downsides. There is a bit of a learning curve to using the buttons on the control panel. You have to operate the buttons with the dishwasher door open and then shut it to start your cleaning program. This took me a minute to figure out, but after a quick read of the manual, I was able to get it going.

The biggest downside to the Beko DDN25402X was the fact that I had to get an outlet installed before the dishwasher could be put in. This caused a fairly big delay in getting the dishwasher installed, but this was my fault for not noticing this was a requirement. With just a little bit of detective work and a quick electrician visit, this slight annoyance could have been prevented entirely.

Lastly, the only other con to the Beko DDN25402X is that the tines on the lower rack are fairly close together. I've noticed this has made loading my large plates just slightly challenging. It's easy to see, however, that the pros far outweigh the cons on this kitchen appliance.

Should You Buy a Beko Dishwasher?

Yes. Though my old Kenmore dishwasher model had seen better days, the level of clean that the Beko provides in comparison is simply stellar. I once again have sparkling dishes, and no scratches have been left behind on plates or bowls. The Beko dishwasher model that I have is quiet, looks great, and despite the fact that it's a smaller unit, it holds all the dishes I need it to hold. This is especially important to me because I have a toddler, and I don't often have the time to load and unload the dishwasher multiple times a day.

I predict that the attractiveness of the appliance itself, its energy efficiency (it was named the 2018 partner of the year by Energy Star), and its midrange price point will make the Beko brand quite a contender in the United States over the next several years. The only reason I would advise you not to buy this dishwasher brand is if you're a bit hesitant to purchase a product that's relatively new to the U.S. It's possible you might get a grumpy technician who might be uncomfortable dealing with a product they've never seen before. However, the technician who installed my dishwasher had zero issues and even said himself that it was the quietest dishwasher he'd ever heard.

However, if you're looking for a high-end-looking unit on the market and you want something cheaper than a Miele, Beko is just the ticket.

How Much Does the Beko DDN25402X Dishwasher Cost?

The Beko DDN25402X starts at $829, but the price will ultimately depend on your location. The price range for Beko dishwashers is generally between $560 and $1,400.

What Kind of Warranty Do Beko Dishwashers Have?

Beko dishwashers, including the Beko DDN25402X, include a two-year full warranty from the date of installation. This means that Beko will repair or replace any defective parts at no cost to the consumer as long as the dishwasher was used under "normal" household conditions.

Who Makes Beko Appliances?

Beko is part of a Turkish company called Arçelik. It is one of the biggest household appliance manufacturers in Europe.