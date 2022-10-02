This Garlic Egg Avocado Toast Is a Trifecta of Yum

We think it's time you upped your avocado toast game. And no — we don't mean making the switch to tomato or ricotta toast.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Introducing the garlic fried egg avocado toast, as shared with the world by Seema Pankhania on TikTok (@seemagetsbaked). If you're willing to put in a little extra effort, your breakfast plate is about to change forever.

In her video, Pankhania demonstrates how to level up your fried egg, specifically by encasing it in crispy garlic. ​Yum.​

Advertisement

Now, the process does take a little bit of time. To start, slice your peeled garlic clove with a mini mandolin to create extra thin pieces. Then, heat up some oil on "moderately low heat," according to Pankhania, in order to slowly cook the garlic.

Advertisement

Once the garlic slices are lightly golden, crack your egg right into the pan, and slowly spoon the garlic on top as it cooks.

Once the fried egg is ready, don't drain your oil — Pankhania suggests using it to toast your bread for extra flavor.

Advertisement

Finally, it comes down to assembling the avocado toast. Pankhania spreads on the fruit, gently lays down the garlic fried egg, and tops it all off with a little salt.

Commenters are praising the recipe right off the bat."NGL, that does look scrumptch," wrote @theosophilos.

Some have already made the dish themselves — and even riffed on it. "I just made this, and I added a chipotle pepper to the cooking oil — so much flavor," said @natasha.lehnert.

We think this is the perfect decadent breakfast (or lunch or dinner, if we're being honest).