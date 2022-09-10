This Frozen Costco Treat Is a 2-in-1 Dessert

Image Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

The next time you're at Costco, you might want to check out the frozen dessert section. According to Reddit users, the warehouse is offering macaron ice cream sandwiches — and they sound divine.

The treats are by La Vie Gourmand, a brand that creates items that are exclusively available at Costco. They consist of French macarons with sprinkles filled with vanilla ice cream. One box costs $8.79 and contains eight individually-wrapped sandwiches, which is a great deal.

"I was pleasantly surprised with the texture of the macaron and the ice cream for something coming straight out of the freezer," noted the original poster of the Reddit thread. Another person shared that the macarons are slightly larger than the standard kind.

If you're a fan of ice cream, macarons, and/or hybrid treats, you'll definitely want to stop by the warehouse ASAP. You can find out if the item is in stock by calling Costco ahead.

How to make macaron ice cream sandwiches:

It's also possible to make macaron ice cream sandwiches at home. One easy option is to buy your own macarons and ice cream, then combine them into a delicious treat. This is especially ideal if you prefer specific flavors and ingredient combinations.

If you have the time, you can also make your own macarons from scratch. Check out this macaron ice cream sandwich recipe by Sloane's Table, which explains how to make decadent chocolate macarons and vanilla ice cream. Yum.

Other hybrid desserts:

While we're on the topic of hybrid treats, might we suggest our boba ice pop recipe? Inspired by a popular Costco item, these ice pops consist of creamy coconut milk and chewy tapioca pearls.

We're also big fans of our whipped watermelon cocktail recipe, which is essentially a boozy milkshake-soft serve hybrid. It's sweet, refreshing, and perfect for celebrating the last few weeks of warm weather.