Ever search endlessly for peel-and-stick wallpaper only to find the perfect pattern in a regular pasted version instead? Don't despair — we've got a hack for you. We'd long heard the internet lore about how you could turn regular wallpaper into a removable version. But after seeing a few bloggers pull it off (here and here), we decided to give the technique a try. The basic principle is that you create a grid on the wall with painter's tape and adhere the wallpaper to the grid with double-sided tape. The painter's tape protects the wall from any damage, and you can remove the wallpaper at any time. Perfect for renters or kids' spaces that are likely to change as they grow!