Why You May Want to Stock up on Halloween Candy Right Now

It's never too early to start prepping for Halloween — arguably the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you're stocking up on the latest decor at The Home Depot or Target, finding the best Halloween treats to whip up, or stashing Halloween candy, there's so much to do when the spooky season is upon us. But this year, the candy aisle may be looking a little less robust.

According to CNN Business, Hershey, the iconic candy company that puts the "treat" in "trick-or-treat," will not be able to meet consumer demand this season. Buyers are pressing for more Halloween candy than the company can produce.

With so many supply chain issues as of late, brands have been struggling to meet the needs of the people. Most recently, there has been a chickpea shortage, a paint shortage, and even a noticeable surge in the price of butter. This may mean that companies have to make some harrowing sacrifices.

Hershey has been faced with a high number of requests for both your everyday candy and Halloween candy, but the capacity for the company to meet those asks is limited. It uses the same manufacturing line for all of its candies, and because of this, the brand had to make a choice.

"We had a strategy of prioritizing everyday on-shelf availability," said CEO Michele Buck in a brief about Hershey's second quarter results. "That was a choice that we needed to make. It was a tough decision."

The company plans to add more manufacturing lines to keep up with demand over the next couple of years, but with increasing dairy prices and sparse ingredients, there's an even greater issue at play.

Double, double, toil and trouble. Something even more sinister than vampires and ghosts is happening.