This Product Is the First to Be Inducted Into the Aldi Hall of Fame

It's no secret that Aldi has some of the best products grocery money can buy, like pretzel crust pizza, vegan cheese, and even pickle salsa. However, as with any product, some are valued more than others. The supermarket chain has surveyed shoppers about their favorite Aldi products for the fourth year in a row, and the results are in.

More than 100,000 Aldi aficionados took this year's Fan Favorites survey, according to a press release. Items in various grocery categories, like "Pantry Staple" and "Produce Pick," are stacked against each other for the chance to be crowned winner — but that's not the most exciting part.

This year, a three-time former winner of the annual contest was voted into a new category: Hall of Fame. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza has been an all-time favorite since the launch of the survey in 2019. It took home the prize of "Overall Fan Favorite" back in 2020, and is now the very first Aldi product to earn the title of Hall of Fame inductee.

While the pizza was a clear winner, there were a few other categories where products were neck and neck right until the survey closed. The Giambellino Peach Bellini took home the gold in the category "Clink & Drink," but it was a close call as it just beat the Zarita Strawberry Margarita and Belletti Prosecco by a hair.

One product even won twice this year. The Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt was acknowledged in the top spot of the "Get Up & Go" category and the "Dynamic Duo" category, paired with fresh blueberries.

The full list of winners is below, but you can also check them out for yourself on the Aldi website.

2022 Aldi Fan Favorites:

Hall of Fame: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza

Get Up & Go: Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt

What's for Dinner?: Specially Selected Ravioli

Best for Boards: Emporium Selection Aged Reserve White Cheddar

Dynamic Duo: Specially Selected Indulgent Greek Yogurt and fresh blueberries

Kiddy Cravings: Simply Nature Organic White Cheddar Puffs

Clink & Drink: Giambellino Peach Bellini

Hydration Station: PurAqua Sparkling Flavored Water

Pantry Staple: Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Produce Pick: Fresh strawberries

Catch of the Day: Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Meating Your Needs: Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Tenderloins

Pet Pick: Heart to Tail Dog Treats