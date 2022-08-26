The Best Laptop Cases on Amazon to Keep Your Tech Safe on the Go

By Lucy Bedewi August 26, 2022
Whether you're studying on the go or want to keep your work laptop safe in your home office, you're going to want a laptop case to keep your tech safe and sound. By choosing one that's water resistant, good-quality, protective, and sleek, you can ensure your laptop is shielded from almost any mishaps that happen along the way.

Ready to spend less time worrying about your computer and more time using it for productivity, creativity, or connection? We rounded up the best laptop cases on Amazon below.

Best Overall

This bag is made to comfortably fit 15-15.6 inch laptops, notebooks, ultrabooks, and netbooks. It has a sleek look and carrying handle so you can bring your laptop on the go in style.

Inateck 15-15.6 Inch Shockproof Laptop Sleeve Case

$18.99

Shockproof. Water-resistant. Sleek. Those are just a few words that come to mind when we see this versatile laptop case. The outside woven polyester makes this case spillproof, while the five layers of premium materials put this sleeve firmly in the shockproof category. By protecting your laptop from bumps and spills, you can ensure it's safe from whatever life throws at you.

Best Budget

This shockproof bag is light and easy to carry. It features a neoprene cover and a top-loading zipper.

Naukay Laptop Sleeve Case

$10.99

Looking for a laptop bag that's minimal and sleek? This on-trend, on-budget laptop sleeve case is perfect for all of your laptop-carrying needs. It fits a 15.6-inch laptop, cradling it in its soft neoprene protective cover, and thanks to its design, it ensures your laptop is protected from debris, scratches, and bumpy backpack rides.

Best for MacBook

This bag features a patented CornerArmor technology — which passed military standard drop testing in 2020 — making it extra heavy duty for even the toughest of falls.

tomtoc 360° Protective Laptop Sleeve

$27.99

Your MacBook is known for being feather-light, so it needs a laptop case that can protect it without adding too much weight. This MacBook Pro laptop sleeve case offers military-grade protection and premium water-resistant fabric to keep your tech safe.

Best for Gaming Laptops

This case offers unparalleled protection for 15-inch to 17-inch laptops, along with all of your accessories. It features a shock-absorbing egg crate interior and an air-tight outer design making it durable and dependable.

Casematix Waterproof Laptop Hard Case

$109.99

Sometimes you need a little extra beyond a laptop sleeve or soft case. This hardshell laptop carrying case brings ultimate protection with shock-absorbing foam, adjustable protection, and multiple foam layers. It's also completely waterproof as this laptop case gives you an airtight seal and top-of-the-line protective technology. Protect your gaming laptop on the go with this good-quality computer case that keeps your most valuable asset safe.

Most Stylish

This stylish, minimalist case is lightweight and boasts a slim design that is TSA-friendly. With a handle strap and top opening smooth gliding double zipper, this laptop case allows you to conveniently access your device.

Ytonet Laptop Case

$21.99

Laptop cases need more than function and protection to be ideal for your needs. Sleekness and style play a big part, especially if they're also doubling as your professional purse. This laptop carrying case has multiple compartments, allowing it to also double as a carrying case for pens, pencils, and cords. The buttery-smooth zipper, slim design, and water-resistant exterior ensure your laptop sleeve case gets a hefty dose of both style and function.

Best for Small Laptops

This elegantly designed laptop sleeve bag protects your laptop and accessories from any unwanted bumps, scrapes, and knocks. It's made from neoprene material and is slim, lightweight, and very durable. It also comes with a smaller matching bag to carry your smaller tech accessories.

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve

$13.99

The standard 15.6-inch case is great when those are your laptop dimensions, but a small laptop needs a custom carrying case that perfectly suits its needs. This neoprene laptop sleeve contains a foam padding layer that protects against bumps and shock. You also get a small carrying case for your accessories, making this an on-the-go favorite for your smaller laptop.

