The 5 Best Living Room Paint Colors for 2022, According to Experts

You want to dramatically update your living room, but you're on a budget. You can buy a few knickknacks, update the lighting, or pick out some trendy decor, but if you want to make a statement without breaking the bank, painting your space is the easiest way to unveil a new look for your living room.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Check out the best living room paint colors for 2022, according to designers and paint color experts.

1. Vibrant Greens and Blues

Green and blue are having a moment. "We're seeing a lot of people opting for very vivid, energetic, vibrant blues and greens," designer and paint creator Annie Sloan tells Hunker.

Advertisement

"Schinkel Green is my color of the year, and I'm loving this hue used with monochromatic or otherwise pared-back schemes," says Sloan. "This shade brings the outdoors in while reminding us that 'natural' design influences aren't always muted. Think of rainforests and the English countryside in full midsummer swing, and be a little bolder."

Advertisement

2. Basic Neutrals

Neutrals colors never go out of style and tend to work with most decor. "They are flexible enough to flow from one space to another — colors like creamy whites, cosmopolitan gray, or revere pewter," Maria Viola-Kuttruff, designer at Viola Interior Design, tells Hunker.

Advertisement

"Typically, I like to find out what vibe we are going for in the space first. What is the main focus of the space going to be?" Viola-Kuttruff says. "If we are trying to set a specific mood, like the California organic vibe or a serene vibe that is about texture, then we are going to go with a creamy white as a backdrop. If you are leaning toward a clean, crisp transitional aesthetic, then we are going to lean more toward the pale gray tones that have been popular."

Advertisement

3. Greige

If you're not into bolder colors and prefer to stay with a neutral that isn't off-white, painting your living room with a blend of grey and beige, called "greige," may be the best option.

Advertisement

"This color category gives your living room the best of both worlds," says interior designer Nishtha S. Dhand, creative director and founder of Nish. "It's timeless and versatile, and will never fade away or make your space feel boring or monotonous. It's a great color idea if you plan to keep your living room monochromatic, modern, or minimalist."

Advertisement

4. Energizing Yellows

"Throughout history, yellows have been used to signal friendship and joy, making this sunny shade warm and inviting," Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, tells Hunker. "The versatile hue is dripping with nostalgia and complements the warm tones of popular midcentury modern design. Yellow is an energizing color and I recommend using it in areas meant for play or where you gather with friends and family, like a kitchen or living room."

Advertisement

If you're using the shade as an all-over color, Wadden recommends a pastel yellow like Peace Yellow or Sunbeam Yellow. For more of a statement, go with a deep yellow like Gambol Gold or Bakelite Gold.

5. Muted Blush

A muted blush tone is a combination of gray and pink that helps soften a room. "This color is quite a new cool for the living room, since it tends to add a soft and soothing touch while making your living room feel absolutely flawless," explains Dhand. "Even though it may feel 'feminine', try adding bolder shades like navy blue as a pop of color with throw pillows and other accessories."