Why Do People Put Ice Cubes in Cereal?

Did you know that eating cereal with ice cubes is a thing? Yes, it's true! If you don't believe us, just click on over to Reddit or Twitter. Here, you'll find plenty of posts by folks who swear that this is the best way to eat a bowl of cereal.

Apparently, people have been doing this for quite some time. But the combo gained even more attention in 2020 when musician Gene Simmons (who you might recognize from the band Kiss) shared it on Twitter. The tweet read, "Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?" and featured a photo of said combo.

Thousands of people responded to the tweet, sharing that they also enjoy the pairing. " Yes! I do ... thought it was just me," replied one person on Twitter. "It's the only way to eat cereal," agreed another Twitter user.

So, what's the deal? According to fans of the combo, milk becomes lukewarm when it's combined with cereal. However, adding ice cubes helps the milk stay cold — or, in some cases, even colder than it started. One Reddit user notes that this is especially ideal for sweeter cereals, as the extra-cold milk makes the dish taste like ice cream.

Now, we know what you're thinking. Won't the ice cubes water down the milk? Well, yes. However, according to folks who swear by the habit, the idea is that you'll finish the cereal ​before​ the ice cubes completely melt.

If you never heard of cereal with ice cubes, you might be totally jarred by the combo. We're right there with you. But when you consider the purpose of said ice cubes, the hack ​does​ make a lot of sense. It's actually quite practical and convenient.

Well, you know what they say: Don't knock it till you try it!