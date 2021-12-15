Is Dyson’s New $900 Air Purifier Worth Buying? Here’s What You Need to Know

If I had to name two of my go-to bedroom essentials, they'd be an air purifier and humidifier, especially during the winter. Not only can homes get stuffy during the colder months, but the dry air that comes along with the season can take a toll on your skin. This year, Dyson launched its latest tech called the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Fan — a three-in-one device that acts as an air purifier, cooling humidifier, and fan — that I was lucky enough to test out. Here's my honest review.

​​(While I did receive the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Fan in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Dyson, in any way.)​

Specs

The first of its kind for Dyson, the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Fan ($899.99) is a multifunctional machine that purifies, humidifies, and cools the air with a fan, all while detecting and getting rid of formaldehyde. It utilizes H13 HEPA filtration with a carbon filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size, UV-C technology to remove 99.9% of bacteria in its water tank, and Air Multiplier technology to distribute humidified air throughout your space.

The fan has an ultra-sleek design that comes in white and gold or nickel and gold combinations. It stands at 36.33 inches high, 12.28 inches in length, and 11.02 inches wide, and weighs 18 pounds. It comes with a filter and matching remote, which allows you to control the airflow speed and direction, humidity, oscillation, timer, and night mode. It can also be controlled anywhere with the convenient Dyson Link app. Not only does it have all the features of the remote control, but it also shows you the room's air quality in real-time. On the app, you can access data such as the overall air quality, room temperature, humidity level, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), particulate matter (from smoke to pollen), and nitrogen dioxide, and oxidizing gases. And if you have other smart devices, it can be voice-controlled with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Pros

The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Fan is multifunctional at its finest. Instead of having to find room for a fan, humidifier, and air purifier, it combines all the features into one device. When I first got the product, I had it in my bedroom and was able to put away the air purifier and humidifier I already had. While I liked having it in my room, I moved it to the living room since there was more space for it there. For a few days, I went without an air purifier and humidifier, then reintroduced them back into my room. But after moving the Dyson out, I noticed how much drier my skin felt and looked when matched against a very dry and cold late fall in New England.

Another pro for Dyson's latest tech is having all this data on indoor air quality that I would otherwise never really think about or have access to. Sometimes, I would catch myself checking the Dyson app for fun to see what the air quality was like and try different things to see how it would be affected. For example, I lit a scented holiday candle, and while the air quality was still considered "good," the VOCs went up slightly. Then when I lit incense, the air quality became "very poor" and the device (which was set on auto humidify and air purify) worked overtime to fix it.

Cons

The biggest setback for me is the hefty price tag. At almost $900, it can be tough to spend that much on a single device. However, the brand does offer financing and monthly payments if needed. The second con is the size. When the box arrived at my door, I had no idea it would be as big as it is and would say that it's much better suited for larger rooms than smaller ones. I also have to add that when I moved the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Fan from a smaller bedroom to my living room, it required more water tank refills as it was working with a bigger space.

Verdict

Image Credit: Pauline Lacsamana/Hunker

I can honestly say that I didn't think I could be so obsessed with this air purifier/humidifier/fan combo and would love to have multiple in my home if I could. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to maintain and track top-notch air quality indoors, especially if you live in an area that tends to be warm all year round since it has a cooling feature. (If you deal with all seasons, check out our review on the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier that heats and cools).

As the first Dyson product I've ever owned, I can confirm that the brand (and specifically the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde Fan) is worth the hype. Whether you already have a Dyson or are looking to get your first one, too, shop Dyson's latest tech, below.