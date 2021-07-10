In This Serene Tudor Home, Love of Travel and Tranquility Are Featured

When Jessica and Travis Wright first saw their 1920s brick Tudor home in Sacramento, they just knew it was the perfect opportunity to finally plant some roots. It was that just right combo of being in a neighborhood they loved and a style they had always wanted. "It was always a dream to be able to purchase one of the older brick homes. We adored the space and the opportunity to restore it and put our design touch on it," shares Jessica.

Originally from Northern California, the couple runs the popular travel and lifestyle blog Bon Traveler, so the decor of their home draws lots of inspiration from their journeys to Japan and throughout Europe. "Our life often feels a dance between prospect and refuge. A contrast between venturing outward to explore the world and retreating inward to our home to rest, contemplate, and create. This home embodies the sense of refuge we crave and quietly and serenely re-infuses us with inspiration that fuels our creative work," says Jessica. It was important to them to keep the original charm of the home intact while renovating. Odes to its past come through in material choices, both new and restored, and in the color palette. Not only do they share their home with two cats, they are expecting their first child. So, putting down some roots and keeping your surroundings serene seems like a great plan to us too.