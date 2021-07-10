In This Serene Tudor Home, Love of Travel and Tranquility Are Featured

By Siobhan Murphy July 10, 2021
Jessica and Travis by their concrete planter by Willy Guhl.

Who:​ Jessica and Travis Wright, Owners of Bon Traveler
Where:​ Sacramento, CA
Style:​ Brick Tudor

When Jessica and Travis Wright first saw their 1920s brick Tudor home in Sacramento, they just knew it was the perfect opportunity to finally plant some roots. It was that just right combo of being in a neighborhood they loved and a style they had always wanted. "It was always a dream to be able to purchase one of the older brick homes. We adored the space and the opportunity to restore it and put our design touch on it," shares Jessica.

Originally from Northern California, the couple runs the popular travel and lifestyle blog Bon Traveler, so the decor of their home draws lots of inspiration from their journeys to Japan and throughout Europe. "Our life often feels a dance between prospect and refuge. A contrast between venturing outward to explore the world and retreating inward to our home to rest, contemplate, and create. This home embodies the sense of refuge we crave and quietly and serenely re-infuses us with inspiration that fuels our creative work," says Jessica. It was important to them to keep the original charm of the home intact while renovating. Odes to its past come through in material choices, both new and restored, and in the color palette. Not only do they share their home with two cats, they are expecting their first child. So, putting down some roots and keeping your surroundings serene seems like a great plan to us too.

Breakfast nook with bistro set, wood floors, built-in china cabinet, bamboo blinds.
The Bistro Room

When Jessica sits at the marble bistro table under the antique French green light, "I feel instantly transported to my favorite café in Paris. It took nearly half a year to source the antique No.14 Thonet chairs. We managed to track a set down that were produced in a Romanian factory in the mid-'50s."
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Living room with white fireplace, vintage mirror, white accent chairs, black round coffee table, rug, wood floors.
The Living Room

It was important to keep the integrity of the home's era. "It’s a 1920s brick Tudor home that draws upon simplicity and clean design," says Jessica.
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Living room with white walls, fireplace, wood floors, white accent chairs, couch, round black coffee table.
The Living Room

When it came to renovating, they acted quickly. "We had a four month window from purchasing to moving in, so the timeline was short," Jessica shares. "Travis did quite a bit of the restoration himself and managed the entire project."
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Kitchen with marble counters, open wood shelves, gray cabinets, wood floors.
The Kitchen

When it came to what the couple wanted to re-do, the kitchen was a must, along with the bathroom update and restoring all the original wood floors.
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Dining room with wood floors, table, chairs, glass globe pendant, built-in cabinet.
The Dining Room

The original house itself was largely intact. "We were drawn to the home’s largely original material pallet as it afforded us an opportunity shape the space while preserving the sense of time and age we love so much," says Jessica.
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Gray kitchen cabinets, apron sink, open shelves, marble counter.
What Mattered Most

Care was taken with what new touches were added. "The use of natural materials like wood, tile, and marble create a very calm and minimal space inside," Jessica explains.
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Kitchen with gray lower cabinets, wood open shelves, marble counter, rug, apron sink.
The Palette

The color palette was kept very neutral. For Jessica, "Odes to its past come through in material choices (both new and restored) and color tones throughout the house."
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Bathroom vanity with vessel sink, wood vanity, built-in medicine cabinet.
Mixing Old and New Touches

The vessel sink mounted on a rustic piece of wood reflects the old and new world approach of the decor.
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman
Bedroom with wall hanging, wood ladder, bamboo blinds.
The Bedroom

Jessica describes her home's look as "calm, natural, and clean."
Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman

