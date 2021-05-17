7 IKEA Bathroom Vanity Hacks We're Saving From Instagram

Is there anything to say about IKEA that hasn't already been said? Whether you're new to the home design space — in which case, welcome! — or are deep in the midst of planning your decor vision board, IKEA has a little bit of everything you'll need to cultivate your dream space. And when we think home decor, one of our first desires is to tackle the bathroom.

The Swedish retailer's bathroom options are beloved — especially its selection of vanities. You can find a variety of shapes and sizes that also come with and without a sink. Transforming your bathroom vanity can reshape the entire aesthetic of your space, and IKEA's options can be DIY'd and repurposed so that they align with your personal style while remaining functional.

Here are 11 IKEA bathroom vanities IRL to inspire your next remodel.

1. Add a calming coat of paint.

Originally white, this Hemnes vanity got a new look thanks to a lovely light sage, and the result feels warm and welcoming. We hope the green bathroom trend never ends!

2. Consider a cabinet system.

Between the boho rug and the transformed IKEA Sektion cabinet system, outfitted with Semihandmade fronts, this bathroom is a storage dream. Goodbye, overflowing vanity. Hello, organized beauty products.

3. Add a smart wooden detail.

If texture is the name of the game for your bathroom reno, consider using IKEA bathroom vanities as the base for some funky wood paneling. You can even use timber dowels to add interest to the space. Get your IKEA DIY on!

4. Go for an all-white look.

White bathrooms aren't going anywhere. We're loving this all-white space and its chic aesthetic, along with the silver hardware throughout that really pops.

5. Mix and match elements.

If you already have your heart set on a vanity, but need a fresh upgrade, you can do what this homeowner did and combine said vanity with your choice of an IKEA worktop.

6. Go for a bold pop of hue.

One fun project idea: Purchase the white Godmorgon/Odensvik sink cabinet from IKEA, and paint the front panels a fun shade for an extra pop of color.

7. Incorporate a subtle pattern.