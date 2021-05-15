See How We Added Roman Clay to This Shelving Area

If you're craving a bit of Old World charm in your space, Roman Clay offers an earthy, plaster-like finish that brings gorgeous texture to your walls. It produces a mottled matte look that's very similar to limewash, but it's applied with a putty knife instead of a paintbrush. While you can certainly clad an entire room with it, we love the visual interest it brings to a built-in shelving area. Here, we've applied it to an arched wall niche — shelves and all — opting for a warm beige tone to contrast with the surrounding wall color. The result is the perfectly imperfect look of old stone that has aged over time, but really only took a day to do.