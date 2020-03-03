10 Over-the-Toilet Cabinet Ideas for the Teeniest Bathrooms

By Caroline Biggs March 3, 2020
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

The area above your toilet is brimming with storage potential — it just takes the right bathroom cabinet to maximize that space. To help, we scoured the web and gathered some of the savviest over-the-toilet bathroom cabinet ideas we could find. From wall-mounted styles to farmhouse-inspired ones and more, scroll down for 10 over-the-toilet cabinets that will upgrade your bathroom in no time.

Advertisement

1. Make it midcentury.

A sleek midcentury modern over-the-toilet storage cabinet elevates the ambience of an entire bathroom without costing you an arm and a leg.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Get the look: Ayden 26" W x 65" H Over The Toilet Storage, $169.99

2. Mind the details.

A wall-mounted wood bathroom cabinet with a delicate floral motif and mother-of-pearl and brass inlay turns the area above your toilet into an artful display.

Advertisement

Get the look: Olivia Bath Cabinet, $298

3. Look for ample storage opportunity.

A space-savvy over-the-toilet cabinet, with both an inner storage compartment and open shelving, provides lots of room for stashing stuff in a small bathroom.

Advertisement

Get the look: Seaside Space Saver Cabinet Distressed White, $228.49

4. Go low.

Not working with a ton of wall space above your toilet? No problem. A bathroom cabinet with a low profile and multiple compartments and shelves supplies loads of storage space without taking up too much room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the look: Giantex Over-The-Toilet Rack Bathroom Shelf Storage Cabinet, $84.99

5. Glam it up.

A wall-mounted bathroom cabinet with decorative, art deco style glass door fronts makes a bold statement above a toilet while supplying extra storage space.

Advertisement

Get the look: Whipple Wall Mounted Cabinet, $102

6. Make it metal.

In the market for a minimalist-friendly over-the-toilet bathroom cabinet? A clean-lined metal storage cabinet with an open cubby provides extra space for towels and toiletries without appearing bulky.

Advertisement

Get the look: Wesley Over-The-Toilet Storage Shelf, $159

7. Look for clear glass doors.

A little transparency goes a long way with bathroom storage. An over-the-toilet bathroom cabinet with glass-paneled doors makes it easy to locate what you need in a pinch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the look: Carruthers 27" W x 66" H Over the Toilet Storage, $255

8. Find something farmhouse-inspired.

If you thought there was no such thing as a farmhouse style bathroom cabinet, then it's time to think again. A wood over-the-toilet cabinet with a distressed finish brings a touch of rustic charm to any bathroom.

Advertisement

Get the look: Modern Farmhouse Northampton Over the Toilet Bathroom Space Saver, $77.87

9. Channel your inner bohemian.

Prefer your bathroom storage with a bit of bohemian spirit? A bamboo over-the-toilet cabinet supplies extra room for storing toiletries while ushering earthy boho vibes into your bathroom.

Advertisement

Get the look: Simple Living Bamboo Space Saver, $141.48

10. Petite floating cabinets FTW.

Looking for a compact bathroom cabinet with lots of storage opportunity? One with open shelves and hanging racks is small enough to squeeze into a sliver of wall space above your toilet, but large enough to pack in the bathroom essentials.

Get the look: Joni 20.47" W x 20.95" H Wall Mounted Cabinet, $66.99

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy