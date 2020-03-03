10 Over-the-Toilet Cabinet Ideas for the Teeniest Bathrooms

The area above your toilet is brimming with storage potential — it just takes the right bathroom cabinet to maximize that space. To help, we scoured the web and gathered some of the savviest over-the-toilet bathroom cabinet ideas we could find. From wall-mounted styles to farmhouse-inspired ones and more, scroll down for 10 over-the-toilet cabinets that will upgrade your bathroom in no time.

Advertisement

1. Make it midcentury.

A sleek midcentury modern over-the-toilet storage cabinet elevates the ambience of an entire bathroom without costing you an arm and a leg.

Video of the Day

2. Mind the details.

A wall-mounted wood bathroom cabinet with a delicate floral motif and mother-of-pearl and brass inlay turns the area above your toilet into an artful display.

Advertisement

Get the look: Olivia Bath Cabinet, $298

3. Look for ample storage opportunity.

A space-savvy over-the-toilet cabinet, with both an inner storage compartment and open shelving, provides lots of room for stashing stuff in a small bathroom.

Advertisement

Get the look: Seaside Space Saver Cabinet Distressed White, $228.49

4. Go low.

Not working with a ton of wall space above your toilet? No problem. A bathroom cabinet with a low profile and multiple compartments and shelves supplies loads of storage space without taking up too much room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Glam it up.

A wall-mounted bathroom cabinet with decorative, art deco style glass door fronts makes a bold statement above a toilet while supplying extra storage space.

Advertisement

Get the look: Whipple Wall Mounted Cabinet, $102

6. Make it metal.

In the market for a minimalist-friendly over-the-toilet bathroom cabinet? A clean-lined metal storage cabinet with an open cubby provides extra space for towels and toiletries without appearing bulky.

Advertisement

7. Look for clear glass doors.

A little transparency goes a long way with bathroom storage. An over-the-toilet bathroom cabinet with glass-paneled doors makes it easy to locate what you need in a pinch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Find something farmhouse-inspired.

If you thought there was no such thing as a farmhouse style bathroom cabinet, then it's time to think again. A wood over-the-toilet cabinet with a distressed finish brings a touch of rustic charm to any bathroom.

Advertisement

Get the look: Modern Farmhouse Northampton Over the Toilet Bathroom Space Saver, $77.87

9. Channel your inner bohemian.

Prefer your bathroom storage with a bit of bohemian spirit? A bamboo over-the-toilet cabinet supplies extra room for storing toiletries while ushering earthy boho vibes into your bathroom.

Advertisement

Get the look: Simple Living Bamboo Space Saver, $141.48

10. Petite floating cabinets FTW.

Looking for a compact bathroom cabinet with lots of storage opportunity? One with open shelves and hanging racks is small enough to squeeze into a sliver of wall space above your toilet, but large enough to pack in the bathroom essentials.

Advertisement