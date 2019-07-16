Here Are 6 Midcentury Modern Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Will Steal Your Heart

If you're someone who looks back at retro photographs, clothing, and interiors with a sense of nostalgia, chances are you're a fan of midcentury modern design. But have you ever considered incorporating those design ideas in your kitchen?

Advertisement

While we're not going to go into everything you need to know about midcentury modern design, the movement, dating back to the 1940s through the '60s, is one that celebrates all things functional. Perfect for a kitchen, eh? Design elements such as large windows, art-inspired facades, and geometric shapes all contributed to the style. We're especially keen on kitchen ideas like walnut surfaces, bold pops of color, and the creative use of porcelain tile.

Video of the Day

Thanks to these elements, the style is easy enough to incorporate into any modern home. Bold colors, smooth surfaces, and boxy shapes are all key to making it work. But where to start? Here are six midcentury modern kitchen backsplash ideas that you'll want to copy pronto.

Midcentury Modern Kitchen Backsplash Ideas

1. Make a statement.

The natural palette of this midcentury modern cook space by nimtim architects is the perfect backdrop for a statement kitchen backsplash created with geometric tile. And if you're attracted to simple colors but still want a retro look, you can't go wrong with a slightly washed white and black tile.

Advertisement

2. Keep it affordable.

The whole premise of midcentury modern design is that homeowners yearned for comfortable, practical, and (most importantly) affordable pieces. Enter subway tile. A counter-to-ceiling white tile backsplash with black grout is the ideal backdrop for a clean and contemporary kitchen with midcentury flair. This design by Tom House has nailed the look, setting the perfect scene for a statement orange French stove and novelty artwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Introduce pattern.

Who said tile design has to be boring? Graphic prints and bold patterns are a huge feature in midcentury tile design. While the function of the space was most important, plenty of designers opted to shake things up with tile patterns for a more creative look. But don't go overboard on your remodel; stick to pairing bold patterns with calm white countertops like this kitchen backsplash by Destination Eichler. It elegantly combines bold colors, a hexagonal pattern, and matte countertops to bring a retro look into a modern culinary space.

Advertisement

4. Embrace natural materials.

This sophisticated marble kitchen backsplash instantly caught our eye thanks to the random veining of the stone. Make like Michelle Dirkse and take your sleek kitchen to the next level by making the backsplash tile do all of the gorgeous work. Pair it with warm wood cabinets to bring the midcentury modern style full circle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Go bold if you really wanna.

Not afraid to go bold with your design? Then midcentury modern is the style for you. While it's possible for the aesthetic to remain minimal, it's also easily integrated into a more colorful setup. This white kitchen makes use of both color and pattern, finishing the look with a long, hexagonal mosaic tile in a vibrant blue hue that we adore! No doubt some glass mosaic tile in light blue would look equally fab.

Advertisement

6. Understated can be midcentury too.

If you like the idea of a repeating pattern but want a more neutral color palette, we've got you covered. This pared-down kitchen belonging to Tiff Mueller from Hello Refuge is serious goals, especially with the rectangular mosaic from Nemo Tile + Stone paired with rich wood cabinetry. This once again proves that geometric is the way to go whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist. One question: When can we move in?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to Buy Midcentury Kitchen Backsplash Tile

If you're inspired by the midcentury modern look, shop these brands to create the perfect kitchen backsplash.

Advertisement

Heath's line of ceramic tile definitely tops our list of places to shop for your midcentury modern backsplash. It has a stunning range of colors and shapes, and you can even purchase tile samples before starting your home improvement project.

Color and pattern are important to the folks at Modwalls, and they have some amazing artisan tiles from which to choose, whether you're looking for floor tile, glass tile, or cement tile. Modwalls even offers several fully customizable collections that allow you to create a totally unique and personalized kitchen design.

Advertisement

This British tile manufacturer creates handcrafted tile using traditional techniques. While the brand uses raw and honest materials, its designs remain punchy with an emphasis on pattern and color. Not sure if your interior design should be square tile, rectangular, or hexagonal? Hit up Bert & May on Instagram for some inspiration. You won't find these at any of your friends' houses!

Advertisement