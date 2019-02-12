California Earthquake Resources

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) provides resources for individuals and families, businesses and organizations, schools and educators, and government and tribal leaders. Image Credit: NicolasMcComber/iStock/GettyImages

Natural disasters occur without warning. Therefore, assembling an earthquake kit in advance and generally planning ahead are key to survival and recovery when an event occurs. Thankfully, there are a number of government agencies, nonprofits and businesses that help citizens prepare wisely, minimize danger and recover. Take time now to familiarize yourself with these resources so that you can take appropriate action as needed.

Advertisement

The following resources will help you and your household to stay safe and prepare yourselves and your property for an earthquake. As you prepare, you'll feel more confident and secure. Together we can improve safety, and we can also clean up and recover when necessary.

Department of Homeland Security

The ​Department of Homeland Security​ website provides information to help you prepare now, survive during an earthquake and act safely immediately after an event. Each link at Ready.gov includes related links with finer details to help you prepare no matter what your individual needs and circumstances are:

The American Red Cross

The ​American Red Cross​ provides online help before, during and after an earthquake at Earthquake Safety. In addition, the Red Cross has five regional offices in California. Click on links below to find a local office and note the contact information with your important documents and on your cell phone. Local offices will coordinate and provide tangible services, such as:

Conducting search and rescue efforts.



Providing medical care.

Serving food and water.



Distributing relief supplies.



Building an emergency shelter.

Restoring communications.



The American Red Cross also helps people with recovering emotionally. For free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or text "TalkWithUs" to 66746. If you are in immediate need of help, contact your local chapter of the American Red Cross listed below:

American Red Cross of Central California serves Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Advertisement

American Red Cross of Southern California serves San Diego, Orange, Riverside, Imperial and San Bernardino counties.



American Red Cross Gold Country Region consists of two chapters, the Northern California Chapter and the Sierra-Delta Chapter.

American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region is composed of five chapters and serves 16 counties.

American Red Cross Los Angeles Region consists of five local chapters.



Twentynine Palms U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center: 760-830-6685

Fort Irwin: 760-380-3697



Advertisement

Other Earthquake Safety Resources