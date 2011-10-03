How to Grow a Rosewood Tree

The rosewood tree, scientifically known as Tipuana tipu, or the tipu tree, is a medium-size tree and grows to a roughly 20 to 30 feet at its highest. The tree blooms with small flowers in shades of bright yellow or apricot. The rosewood tree is considered tropical, growing best in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zone 11, which includes areas that enjoy warm climates such as Hawaii.
Despite its preference for tropical climes, the rosewood can tolerate temperatures down to about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Grown with care, the rosewood is a fast-growing tree that blooms generously.
Things You'll Need
Mulch
Shovel
Watering can
Pruning implements
Step 1: Prepare the Planting Hole
Plant the rosewood in a spot that gets full sun. Dig a hole that is wider than it is deep. The rosewood tree requires a hole that is three to four times wider in diameter than the tree's root ball. The shallow depth is because the top of the roots should be practically level with ground once the tree is planted.
Step 2: Amend the Soil as Necessary
Mix the soil removed from the hole with an organic soil additive , such as manure or peat. Gauge the soil's condition and mix in the additive accordingly; if the soil is overly dry, sandy or claylike, more additive is necessary.
Step 3: Loosen the Roots Before Planting
Remove the tree from any container it may be in. Gently pull and shake the roots and the soil at the edges of the root ball to loosen them before placing the tree in the hole.
Step 4: Plant the Tree
Spread the roots out in all directions in the hole. Refill some of the removed soil into the hole and arrange it around the roots. Fill in the rest of the soil and pat it down firmly with the back of the shovel.
When planting a young tree in a windy spot, place a stake in the ground and tie string from the stake to the tree in order to help hold it upright while it grows.
Step 5: Water the Tree Appropriately
Water the soil around the newly planted tree deeply to help the soil surrounding the roots to settle. Place 1 to 3 inches of mulch on top of the soil and water again to help the mulch to settle and stay in place.
Note that the rosewood is used to dry and hot conditions. Following initial planting, water the tree only when several inches of its soil are dry.
Step 6: Apply Fertilizer Regularly
Fertilize the tree each month throughout the spring and summer of its first growing year. Use soluble fertilizer that mixes with water and spray it onto the tree's leaves and into its soil. In subsequent years, fertilize it once a year in the spring.
Step 7: Prune to Promote Growth
Prune the tree carefully in its first two years in an effort to promote more prolific growth. Examine the tree's condition closely and thin it where necessary by cutting off dead or diseased branches. Wherever possible, leave the branch intact and simply pinch away the individual dead leaves and stems.