How to Care for a Pindo Palm

The pindo palm (​Butia capitata​, USDA plant hardiness zones 8 through 10a), also called the jelly palm, is a versatile and hardy palm tree found in coastal areas throughout the Southeast, the Gulf States and California. With its curving, light green to bluish-gray fronds and yellow fruits, the pindo palm makes an excellent specimen planting. It's also well-suited to growing in containers at poolside and on patios. Despite its tropical appearance, the pindo palm is cold-hardy, tolerating occasional dips in temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Follow proper techniques for planting and care to have one of these luxuriant palm trees grace your yard.