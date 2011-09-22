How to Grow Italian Cypress Trees in Containers

Tall with a columnar shape, Italian cypress trees (​Cupressus sempervirens​, USDA plant hardiness zones 7 through 9) are a type of evergreen conifer. Often lining entryways and driveways and used as a living fence, Italian cypress trees can reach heights ranging from 30 to 60 feet and are typically around 3 feet or more in width. They thrive in hot, arid climates, such as the Mediterranean, and they can manage periods of drought. Italian cypress trees are easy to care for, and they can grow well in containers as long as they have well-drained, high-quality potting mix and receive plenty of sunlight.