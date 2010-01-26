How to Plant a Palo Verde Tree

Holding the honor as the state tree of Arizona, the native blue palo verde (​Parkinsonia florida​, USDA plant hardiness zones 9 through 11) is a popular xeriscaping tree due to its extreme tolerance to drought. If you are holding a blue palo verde tree in a pot and are wondering how to properly plant it, the steps are relatively simple. These desert trees are typically hardy and low maintenance when grown in their preferred conditions, and with their tolerance to heat and low-water requirement, they are perfect additions to a waterwise landscape. Mature trees grow around 30 feet tall and wide and remain partially deciduous throughout the year, especially under drought conditions.