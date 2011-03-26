How to Care for a Washingtonia Palm Tree

Step 4: Control Insect Pests

Control insect pests such as aphids, spider mites and mealy bugs by spraying your palm with water to dislodge these creatures as soon as possible after you notice them on your plant. Aphids can be green, pink, brown or black. They are normally about 1/16 inch long and favor the undersides of leaves. Spider mites announce their presence by spinning webs similar to spiders. Although the insects are tiny, watch for the webbing, which is the indication they exist. Mealy bugs are also small but are visible due to their fuzzy white appearance.