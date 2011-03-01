If I Cut the Wax Off a Store-Bought Lucky Bamboo Plant, Will it Grow?

Image Credit: alisa24/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Even though the word "bamboo" is part of this plant's name, lucky bamboo (​Dracaena sanderiana​, USDA plant hardiness zones 9 through 12) is actually part of the asparagus (Asparagaceae) family. Are you wondering whether the plant will still grow if you cut the wax off a store-bought lucky bamboo plant? As long as you do this correctly, the plant will grow.

Tip If you cut the wax off your lucky bamboo, it should grow under the right conditions.

Lucky Bamboo and Wax

Lucky bamboo plants are quite easy to grow. The stalks have roots on the bottoms and longish green leaves on the tops. The stalks can be woven, braided or curled into pretty shapes. This is done by "training" the plants, which involves turning them in different ways in the light.

You can purchase lucky bamboo plants that are already trained into different shapes and patterns, or you can do it yourself over the course of several months. Home and garden centers often have a good selection of lucky bamboo on hand. When they are purchased, these plants sometimes have wax on the ends of their stems. This is done to help them keep their shape and to prevent new growth.

It is easy to remove the wax with a pair of sharp pruning shears. Trim off the wax carefully to avoid slicing into your plant.

The Luck of the Bamboo

The lucky bamboo plant can be traced back to Chinese culture over more than 4,000 years. Its stalks certainly do resemble bamboo, but they can grow with or without soil.

The lucky bamboo symbolizes good luck, and the number of stalks on the plant indicates the specific kind of luck. For example, two stalks indicate love and double the luck, and three indicate happiness, wealth and long life. Ten stalks symbolize perfection and completion, while 21 stalks are associated with blessings and abundance.

These plants are frequently used as part of feng shui, and the different parts represent the five elements: earth, fire, metal, water and wood. It is recommended to keep them in easterly directions, as this is believed to encourage good health, and southwesterly directions attract wealth. When cared for properly, lucky bamboo plants can live as long as 10 years.

Lucky Bamboo Growth and Care

Lucky bamboo plants grow moderately, with leaves growing about an inch or so per month. Under the right outdoor conditions, they can grow as large as 8 feet high and 2 feet wide. Inside, they can stretch up to about 3 feet.

Indoor lucky bamboo plants do not require soil to grow and can do quite well in glass vessels with small pebbles and water on the bottom. If you prefer to use soil, pick a pot with drainage holes and add some potting mix.