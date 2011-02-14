How to Inflate a Swimming Pool With a Vacuum Cleaner

Step 5: Begin Inflating the Pool

Remove the cap from the end of the nipple on the side of the inflatable pool . Place the open mouth of the bottle against the nipple. Turn the vacuum cleaner on. Press on the sides of the nipple with one hand while holding the mouth of the bottle against the nipple with the other. Remove the bottle from the nipple when the pool is completely inflated. Turn the vacuum cleaner off. Place the cap back on the nipple.